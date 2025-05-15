USD/CAD Price Forecast: Remains below 1.4000 confluence hurdle ahead of US PPI, Fed's Powell

- USD/CAD meets with a fresh supply on Thursday amid a modest USD downtick.
- Sliding Oil prices seem to undermine the Loonie and lend support to the major.
- Traders also seem reluctant ahead of the US PPI and Fed Chair Powell’s speech.
The USD/CAD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's goodish rebound from the 1.3900 mark and attracts fresh sellers during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices, however, lack bearish conviction and currently trade around the 1.3865 area, down less than 0.10% for the day.
The US Dollar (USD) bulls remain on the sidelines ahead of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) and Federal Reserve (Fed) Jerome Powell's appearance, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor weighing on the USD/CAD pair. However, a further decline in Crude Oil prices for the second straight day undermines the commodity-linked loonie and acts as a tailwind for the currency pair.
From a technical perspective, oscillators on the daily chart have started gaining positive traction and suggest that any subsequent slide might still be seen as a buying opportunity near the 1.3935 area. This should limit the downside for the USD/CAD pair near the 1.3900 mark. A convincing break below the latter, however, might shift the bias in favor of bearish traders.
Against the backdrop of this week's failure near the 1.4000 confluence (comprising the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the March-May fall), the USD/CAD pair might then weaken to the 1.3855 region. The downward trajectory could extend towards the 1.3800 mark en route to the year-to-date low, around the 1.3750 area.
On the flip side, a sustained strength and acceptance above the 1.4000 round figure could lift the USD/CAD pair beyond the 1.4050 intermediate hurdle, towards the 1.4100 neighborhood. Some follow-through buying would pave the way for a move towards the 1.4100 mark en route to the 1.4145-1.4150 region, or the 38.2% Fibo. level.
USD/CAD daily chart
Economic Indicator
Producer Price Index (YoY)
The Producer Price Index released by the Bureau of Labor statistics, Department of Labor measures the average changes in prices in primary markets of the US by producers of commodities in all states of processing. Changes in the PPI are widely followed as an indicator of commodity inflation. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).Read more.
Next release: Thu May 15, 2025 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 2.5%
Previous: 2.7%
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains near 0.6450 after Australian employment data
AUD/USD holds the latest uptick near 0.6450 after strong Australian jobs data for April, which showed the Unemployment Rate steadied at 4.1% while the Employment Change jumped to 89K, supporting the Australian Dollar. The optimism over the US-China trade deal also acts as a tailwind for the Aussie.
USD/JPY remains heavy near 146.00 on renewed US Dollar selling
USD/JPY is deep in the red near 146.00 in Asian trading on Thursday, struggling to capitalize on the overnight bounce from the 145.60 area. The divergent BoJ-Fed policy expectations underpin the Japanese Yen amid the lack of USD buying interest. Focus shifts to top-tier US data, Powell's speech.
Gold threatens key $3,155 support ahead of US data, Powell
Gold price is looking to extend the previous day’s over 2% sell-off early Thursday. The yellow metal remains vulnerable near monthly lows, trading below $3,200, as it awaits the high-impact US Producer Price Index (PPI) and Retail Sales data ahead of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: 91T Age Consumed supports 25% SHIB rally
Shiba Inu closed trading above $0.000015 level despite a 4% correction on Wednesday. Market reports suggest the SHIB price dip is linked to controversy surrounding a Chinese firm acquiring $300 million worth of Trump’s official memecoin.
US-China trade truce only emphasizes timeless investing truths
Markets roared back to life as the US and China hit pause on their escalating trade war, with both sides emphasizing mutual respect and dignity. But it wasn’t the fine print that moved markets—it was the mood shift. Investors rushed back into risk assets, betting that the worst might be behind us.