USD/CAD Price Forecast: Refreshes fortnight high around 1.4350

USD/CAD posts a fresh 15-day high 1.4350 amid a strong recovery in the US Dollar.

Investors expect Trump’s tax agenda to be pro-growth and inflationary for the economy.

BoC dovish bets continue to weigh on the Canadian Dollar.

The USD/CAD pair extends its winning spree for the fourth trading day on Wednesday. The Loonie pair posts a fresh fortnight high near 1.4360 as the US Dollar (USD) gains further on expectations that United States (US) President Donald Trump’s $4.5 trillion tax cut bill, which passed by the House of Representatives on Tuesday, would boost inflation and growth in the economy.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, jumps to near 106.60 after recovering from the 11-week low of 106.10 earlier in the day.

Higher inflation and upbeat economic growth would compel Federal Reserve (Fed) officials to maintain a restrictive monetary policy stance for a longer period.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) underperforms as investors expect the Bank of Canada (BoC) to further reduce interest rates. The BoC has already reduced its key borrowing rates to nearly 3% from the peak of 5% seen in May 2024.

Canadian inflation continues to remain below the BoC’s target of 2% due to sluggish economic growth.

USD/CAD rallied to near 1.4350 after a strong recovery from the February 14 low of 1.4150. The Loonie pair climbed above the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is around 1.4250, suggesting that the near-term trend has turned bullish.

The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) exhibits a range shift move from the 20.00-60.00 block to the 40.00-80.00 territory, which indicates a bullish reversal.

Going forward, a further upside move above the February 9 high of 1.4380 would open the door toward the round-level hurdle of 1.4400 and the psychological resistance of 1.4500.

On the contrary, if the pair breaks below its February 14 low of 1.4151, it will fall to its December 9 low of 1.4094, followed by its December 6 low of 1.4020.

USD/CAD four-hour chart