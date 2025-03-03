USD/CAD Price Forecast: Pulls back from 1.4450, upside appears as bullish bias strengthens

- USD/CAD could retest the “pullback resistance” near the key psychological level of 1.4450.
- The bullish outlook remains intact, reinforced by the 14-day Relative Strength Index staying above 50.
- The nine-day Exponential Moving Average at 1.4356 may act as the primary support level.
USD/CAD snaps its six-day winning streak, hovering around 1.4440 during Friday’s Asian session. Technical analysis on the daily chart shows the pair holding above the nine- and 14-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), indicating strengthening short-term bullish momentum.
Moreover, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above 50, signaling a continued bullish sentiment.
The USD/CAD pair is testing the "pullback resistance" near the key psychological level of 1.4450. A decisive breakout above this level could pave the way for a climb toward 1.4793, its highest level since March 2003, reached on February 3.
On the downside, initial support is seen at the nine-day EMA of 1.4356, followed by the 14-day EMA at 1.4334. A break below these levels could dampen short-term momentum, potentially pushing the pair toward the three-month low of 1.4151, recorded on February 14.
A decisive break below the three-month low could drive the USD/CAD pair toward the four-month low of 1.3927, last seen on November 25.
USD/CAD: Daily Chart
Canadian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.31%
|-0.16%
|-0.09%
|-0.08%
|-0.16%
|-0.05%
|-0.08%
|EUR
|0.31%
|0.03%
|0.00%
|0.05%
|0.05%
|0.08%
|0.05%
|GBP
|0.16%
|-0.03%
|0.09%
|0.06%
|0.04%
|0.04%
|0.01%
|JPY
|0.09%
|0.00%
|-0.09%
|0.23%
|-0.02%
|0.09%
|0.00%
|CAD
|0.08%
|-0.05%
|-0.06%
|-0.23%
|0.07%
|0.03%
|-0.00%
|AUD
|0.16%
|-0.05%
|-0.04%
|0.02%
|-0.07%
|0.03%
|-0.00%
|NZD
|0.05%
|-0.08%
|-0.04%
|-0.09%
|-0.03%
|-0.03%
|-0.03%
|CHF
|0.08%
|-0.05%
|-0.01%
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.03%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).
