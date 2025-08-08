USD/CAD Price Forecast: Holds 20-day EMA around 1.3730 ahead of Canadian employment data

USD/CAD trades sideways around 1.3730 as investors await the Canadian labor market data for July.

The Canadian Unemployment Rate is seen higher at 7%.

Accelerating Fed’s interest rate cut bets have weighed on the US Dollar.

The USD/CAD pair trades in a tight range around 1.3730 during the European trading session on Friday. The Loonie pair consolidates as investors await the Canadian labor market data for July, which will be published at 12:30 GMT.

Investors will closely monitor the employment data as it will influence market expectations for the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) monetary policy outlook.

Economists expect the Canadian economy to have created 13.5K fresh jobs, lower than 83.1K in May. The Unemployment Rate is seen at 7%, higher from the prior release of 6.9%.

During European trading hours, the US Dollar (USD) struggles to gain ground, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) edging marginally up, but stays close to more-than-a-week low around 98.00.

The US Dollar faces selling pressure as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is almost certain to cut interest rates in the September policy meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Meanwhile, a report from Bloomberg has shown that Fed Governor Chrisopher Waller could be chosen as Chairman Jerome Powell’s successor.

USD/CAD trades cautiously near the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 1.3730. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates around 50.00, indicating a sideways trend.

Going forward, an upside move by the pair above the August 1 high of 1.3880 would open the door towards the May 15 high of 1.4000, followed by the April 9 low of 1.4075.

On the contrary, the asset could slide towards the psychological level of 1.3500 and the September 25 low of 1.3420 if it breaks below the June 16 low of 1.3540.

USD/CAD daily chart





