USD/CAD Price Forecast: Finds support near 1.4100 after pulling back from multi-year highs

- The USD/CAD rose more than 1% to 1.4178, a level not seen since April 2020.
- A corrective pullback could be triggered if the 14-day RSI breaks above the 70 mark.
- The pair may find primary supports at the nine- and 14-day EMAs.
USD/CAD extended its winning streak for the third consecutive session and rose more than 1% to 1.4178, a level not seen since April 2020. At the time of writing, the pair trades near 1.4110 during Tuesday's European session. From a technical perspective, the daily chart analysis shows the pair trending higher within an ascending channel, suggesting a strengthening bullish bias.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is just below the 70 level, confirming ongoing bullish momentum. However, a break above 70 would signal an overbought condition and could prompt a corrective pullback.
Additionally, the USD/CAD pair has breached above both the 14- and nine-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), signaling a bullish outlook and indicating strengthening short-term price momentum. This suggests strong buying interest and the potential for further price gains.
Regarding its resistance, the USD/CAD pair may attempt to re-approach its recent high of 1.4178, a level last seen in April 2020, which also aligns with the upper boundary of the ascending channel.
In terms of support, the USD/CAD pair could initially test the nine-day EMA at the 1.4000 level, followed by the 14-day EMA at 1.3984. Additional support may be found around the lower boundary of the ascending channel at 1.3960.
USD/CAD: Daily Chart
Canadian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the weakest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.10%
|0.05%
|-0.08%
|0.90%
|0.26%
|0.10%
|-0.00%
|EUR
|0.10%
|0.15%
|0.03%
|1.00%
|0.36%
|0.20%
|0.10%
|GBP
|-0.05%
|-0.15%
|-0.10%
|0.84%
|0.22%
|0.05%
|-0.06%
|JPY
|0.08%
|-0.03%
|0.10%
|0.97%
|0.32%
|0.15%
|0.06%
|CAD
|-0.90%
|-1.00%
|-0.84%
|-0.97%
|-0.63%
|-0.80%
|-0.90%
|AUD
|-0.26%
|-0.36%
|-0.22%
|-0.32%
|0.63%
|-0.17%
|-0.27%
|NZD
|-0.10%
|-0.20%
|-0.05%
|-0.15%
|0.80%
|0.17%
|-0.10%
|CHF
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|0.06%
|-0.06%
|0.90%
|0.27%
|0.10%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns positive to retake 1.0500, as focus shifts to Fed Minutes
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0500 in Tuesday's European trading, erasing lsses to trade in the green. The US Dollar reverses President-elect Trump’s tariff threats-led gains, allowing the pair to stage a modest recovery heading into the release of the Fed Minutes later in the day.
GBP/USD extends recovery toward 1.2600 ahead of BoE's Pill, Fed Minutes
GBP/USD extends the recovery toward 1.2600 in the European session on Tuesday, following a slump to the 1.2500 area in Asian trading. The pair finds footing amid a retreat in the US Dollar as markets look past Trump tariff threats, bracing for BoE Pill's speech and Fed Minutes.
Gold price defends $2,600 ahead of FOMC minutes; not out of the woods yet
Gold price retains its negative bias for the second straight day and trades just above a one-week low during the first half of the European session on Tuesday. The growing conviction that Donald Trump's expansionary policies will reignite inflation and limit the scope for the Fed to cut interest rates further triggers a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields.
Trump shakes up markets again with “day one” tariff threats against CA, MX, CN
Pres-elect Trump reprised the ability from his first term to change the course of markets with a single post – this time from his Truth Social network; Threatening 25% tariffs "on Day One" against Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10% against China.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.