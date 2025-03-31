USD/CAD Price Forecast: Extends winning streak amid caution ahead of Liberation Day

USD/CAD climbs to near 1.4360 as the Canadian Dollar (CAD) declines amid caution ahead of US President Trump’s reciprocal tariff announcement on Wednesday.

Trump’s tariffs are expected to weigh on the global economic outlook, including the US.

This week, investors will keenly focus on the US/Canada employment data for March.

The USD/CAD pair extends its winning streak for the third day on Monday. The Loonie pair jumps to near 1.4360 as investors expect the imposition of reciprocal tariffs by United States (US) President Donald Trump on so-called Liberation Day, which is Wednesday, will have a native impact on the Canadian economic outlook.

Market participants expect that those nations will be potentially targeted through fresh tariffs who have higher trade deficit with the US or have significant trade or non-trade barriers on US products. Canada is one of the leading nations that has a large trade surplus over the US.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) recovers some intraday losses and ticks higher to near 104.10. However, the outlook of the US Dollar (USD) is uncertain as investors expect Trump's tariffs will also weigh on US economic growth.

This week, investors will also focus on the US ISM Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), and a slew of labor market related economic indicators, including the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for March. Investors will pay close attention to the Canadian employment data for March, which will be released on Friday.

USD/CAD holds above the 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is around 1.4233, suggesting that the overall trend is bullish.

The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating a sideways trend.

Going forward, an upside move would emerge above the March 10 high of 1.4470, which will open the door toward the psychological resistance of 1.4500 and the January 30 high of 1.4595.

On the contrary, a breakdown below the February 14 low of 1.4151 by the pair would expose it to the December 9 low of 1.4094, followed by the December 6 low of 1.4020.

USD/CAD daily chart