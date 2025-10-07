USD/CAD Price Forecast: Consolidates around 1.3950 ahead of Fed speaks

The USD/CAD pair trades in a tight range around 1.3950 during the early European trading session on Tuesday. The Loonie pair consolidates as investors await speeches from a slew of Federal Reserve (Fed) officials scheduled in the North American.

Financial market participants would like to get fresh cues on the current status of the United States (US) labour market amid an absence of key economic data releases in the wake of the partial government shutdown.

Investors would also like to know the pace at which the Fed will continue easing interest rates. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders see an 81.5% chance that the Fed will reduce borrowing rates in each of its two remaining policy meetings this year.

In Canada, investors await the employment data for September, which will be released on Friday. The impact of the labour market data will be significant on the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) monetary policy outlook.

USD/CAD stays above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.3890, suggesting that the near-term trend is bullish.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates above 60, indicating a strong bullish momentum.

Going forward, a further upside move by the pair above the psychological level of 1.4000 would open the door towards the April 9 low of 1.4075, followed by the April 8 low of 1.4144.

On the flip side, the asset could slide towards the round level of 1.3600 and the June 16 low of 1.3540 if it breaks below the August 7 low of 1.3722.

USD/CAD daily chart