USD/CAD Price Forecast: Climbs closer to mid-1.4300s; lacks bullish conviction

USD/CAD attracts some buyers on Thursday amid a modest USD uptick.

Spot prices, however, lack traction, warranting caution for bullish traders.

Bears need to wait for a break below 1.4260 before placing fresh bets.

The USD/CAD pair ticks higher during the Asian session on Thursday and moves away from over a two-week low, around the 1.4270 region touched the previous day. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.4345 area, up over 0.20% for the day, though the uptick lacks bullish conviction.

The US Dollar (USD) attracts some buyers and for now, seems to have snapped a three-day losing streak to its lowest level in over a week. Furthermore, the recent fall in Crude Oil prices is seen undermining the commodity-linked Loonie against the backdrop of the Bank of Canada's (BoC) dovish outlook and acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. However, the USD bulls seem reluctant amid prospects for further policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which, in turn, caps the upside for the currency pair.

From a technical perspective, the USD/CAD pair found some support ahead of the year-to-date (YTD) low, around the 1.4260 area touched in January, and the subsequent move up warrants caution for bearish traders. That said, oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining negative traction and suggest that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside. Some follow-through selling below the 1.4270-1.4260 area will reaffirm the outlook and pave the way for a slide toward the 1.4200 round figure.

A convincing break below the latter will set the stage for an extension of this week's sharp retracement slide from the vicinity of the 1.4800 mark, or the highest level since April 2003. The USD/CAD pair might then weaken further below the 1.4170 support and accelerate the decline further towards the 1.4125 region en route to the 1.4100 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, any further move up beyond the 1.4355-1.4360 area is likely to face resistance ahead of the 1.4400 mark. The said handle could act as a pivotal point for intraday traders, which if cleared could lift the USD/CAD pair further towards the 1.4450 horizontal barrier en route to the 1.4500 psychological mark. Some follow-through buying beyond the 1.4535 hurdle will shift the bias back in favor of bulls and allow spot prices to reclaim the 1.4600 round figure and climb further towards the 1.4665-1.4670 region.

USD/CAD daily chart