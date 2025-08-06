USD/CAD is weighed down by a combination of factors, though it lacks bearish conviction.

Rebounding Crude Oil prices underpin the Loonie and act as a headwind amid a softer USD.

The mixed technical setup warrants some caution before positioning for any further decline.

The USD/CAD pair remains on the defensive through the Asian session on Wednesday and currently trades around the 1.3765 region, down 0.05% for the day.

The US Dollar (USD) continues with its struggle to attract any meaningful buyers amid the growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will resume its rate-cutting cycle in September. Apart from this, a modest recovery in Crude Oil prices, from the lowest level since late June, touched on Tuesday, underpins the commodity-linked Loonie and weighs on the USD/CAD pair.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump's executive order to raise tariffs on Canadian goods from 25% to 35% dampens the outlook for exports and the domestic economy. This comes on top of the Bank of Canada's (BoC) dovish pause earlier, which could cap the upside for the Canadian Dollar (CAD) and act as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair, warranting caution for bears.

Furthermore, oscillators on the daily chart are holding in positive territory and make it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling below the weekly swing low, around the 1.3760-1.3755 area, before positioning for a further depreciating move. This will set the stage for an extension of the USD/CAD pair's retracement slide from the highest level since May 22, which was touched last week.

Given last week's failure near the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), spot prices might then accelerate the downward trajectory towards the 1.3700 round figure en route to the 1.3670 region and mid-1.3600s. A convincing break below could expose the year-to-date low, around the 1.3540 area touched in June, with some intermediate support near the 1.3600 mark.

On the flip side, the overnight swing high, levels just above the 1.3800 round figure, could act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the 1.3840 region, or the 100-day SMA. Some follow-through buying, leading to a subsequent strength beyond last week's swing high, around the 1.3875-1.3880 region, would negate the negative outlook and shift the bias in favor of the USD/CAD bulls.

USD/CAD daily chart