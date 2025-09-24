USD/CAD Price Forecast: Approaches monthly high of 1.3890 as US Dollar outperforms

USD/CAD jumps to near 1.3875 as the US Dollar trades firmly.

Fed’s Powell warns caution on further interest rate cuts.

Investors await the Canadian monthly GDP data for July.

The USD/CAD pair trades 0.3% higher to near 1.3875 during the European trading session on Wednesday. The Loonie pair gains as the US Dollar (USD) outperforms its peers, following comments from Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members, including Chair Jerome Powell, that the central bank needs to exercise caution regarding further interest rate cuts.

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, jumps 0.55% to near 97.75.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.55% 0.48% 0.58% 0.30% -0.13% 0.39% 0.44% EUR -0.55% -0.08% 0.02% -0.25% -0.68% -0.16% -0.11% GBP -0.48% 0.08% 0.08% -0.17% -0.54% -0.09% -0.07% JPY -0.58% -0.02% -0.08% -0.28% -0.69% -0.27% -0.15% CAD -0.30% 0.25% 0.17% 0.28% -0.40% 0.07% 0.15% AUD 0.13% 0.68% 0.54% 0.69% 0.40% 0.52% 0.60% NZD -0.39% 0.16% 0.09% 0.27% -0.07% -0.52% 0.08% CHF -0.44% 0.11% 0.07% 0.15% -0.15% -0.60% -0.08% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

On Tuesday, Fed Chair Powell warned that near-term risks to inflation have tilted to the upside and risks to employment to the downside. Powell characterized the situation as a “challenging” one for the economy. He added that the current interest rate range is “well-positioned to respond to potential economic developments”.

On the contrary, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman has argued in favor of reducing interest rates quickly to support slowing job market. "If demand conditions do not improve, businesses may need to begin to lay off workers," Bowman said.

This week, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) will be influenced by the monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for July, which will be released on Friday. The Canadian economy is expected to have grown by 0.1%, the same pace at which it declined in June.

USD/CAD extends its winning streak for the third trading day on Wednesday. The pair has also extended its upside above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.3865.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) jumps to near 60.00. A fresh bullish momentum would emerge if the RSI breaks above that level.

Going forward, a recovery move by the pair above the August 22 high of 1.3925 would open the door towards the May 15 high of 1.4000, followed by the April 9 low of 1.4075.

On the flip side, the asset could slide towards the round level of 1.3600 and the June 16 low of 1.3540 if it breaks below the August 7 low of 1.3722.

USD/CAD daily chart



