USD/CAD Price Forecast: 20-day EMA act as key barrier ahead of Canadian employment data

  • USD/CAD is under pressure as improved dovish Fed speculation has weighed on the US Dollar.
  • Weak US job data has prompted dovish Fed expectations.
  • Investors await the Canadian labor market data for January.
The USD/CAD pair trades 0.17% lower to near 1.3690 during the European trading hours on Friday. The Loonie pair is under pressure as the US Dollar’s (USD) rally hits pause, following an improvement in market expectations for the Federal Reserve (Fed) reducing interest rates in the March policy meeting.

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currency peers, is 0.1% down to near 97.85.

Dovish Fed prospects have revived as the latest batch of United States (US) employment-related data showed signs of continued weakness in the job market.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) trades higher ahead of the labor market data for January, which will be published at 13:30 GMT. Statistics Canada is expected to show that the economy created 7K fresh jobs, fewer than 8.2K in December. The Unemployment Rate is seen remaining unchanged at 6.8%.

Investors will pay close attention to the Canadian employment data to get fresh cues on the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) monetary policy outlook.

USD/CAD technical analysis

USD/CAD trades lower at around 1.3690 as of writing. The pair sits beneath the 20-day EMA at 1.3707, and the average edges lower, reinforcing a mild bearish bias. Price action remains capped by this dynamic barrier, keeping rebounds contained.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 46 (neutral) signals subdued momentum, with buyers yet to reclaim control.

The descending 20-day EMA continues to guide the trend, and a daily close above 1.3707 would improve tone and open a corrective path. Failure to clear the average would preserve downside pressure and keep rallies shallow. RSI below 50 limits upside; a push through that midline would strengthen bullish attempts and shift risk toward recovery.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Economic Indicator

Net Change in Employment

The Net Change in Employment released by Statistics Canada is a measure of the change in the number of people in employment in Canada. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator has positive implications for consumer spending and indicates economic growth. Therefore, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Canadian Dollar (CAD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Next release: Fri Feb 06, 2026 13:30

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: 7K

Previous: 8.2K

Source: Statistics Canada

Canada’s labor market statistics tend to have a significant impact on the Canadian dollar, with the Employment Change figure carrying most of the weight. There is a significant correlation between the amount of people working and consumption, which impacts inflation and the Bank of Canada’s rate decisions, in turn moving the C$. Actual figures beating consensus tend to be CAD bullish, with currency markets usually reacting steadily and consistently in response to the publication.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD hits two-day highs near 1.1820

EUR/USD hits two-day highs near 1.1820

EUR/USD picks up pace and reaches two-day tops around 1.1820 at the end of the week. The pair’s move higher comes on the back of renewed weakness in the US Dollar amid growing talk that the Fed could deliver an interest rate cut as early as March. On the docket, the flash US Consumer Sentiment improves to 57.3 in February.

GBP/USD reclaims 1.3600 and above

GBP/USD reclaims 1.3600 and above

GBP/USD reverses two straight days of losses, surpassing the key 1.3600 yardstick on Friday. Cable’s rebound comes as the Greenback slips away from two-week highs in response to some profit-taking mood and speculation of Fed rate cuts. In addition, hawkish comments from the BoE’s Pill are also collaborating with the quid’s improvement.

Gold climbs further, focus is back to 45,000

Gold climbs further, focus is back to 45,000

Gold regains upside traction and surpasses the $4,900 mark per troy ounce at the end of the week, shifting its attention to the critical $5,000 region. The move reflects a shift in risk sentiment, driving flows back towards traditional safe haven assets and supporting the yellow metal.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound amid risk-off, $2.6 billion liquidation wave

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound amid risk-off, $2.6 billion liquidation wave

Bitcoin edges up above $65,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as dust from the recent macro-triggered sell-off settles. The leading altcoin, Ethereum, hovers above $1,900, but resistance at $2,000 caps the upside. Meanwhile, Ripple has recorded the largest intraday jump among the three assets, up over 10% to $1.35.

Three scenarios for Japanese Yen ahead of snap election

Three scenarios for Japanese Yen ahead of snap election

The latest polls point to a dominant win for the ruling bloc at the upcoming Japanese snap election. The larger Sanae Takaichi’s mandate, the more investors fear faster implementation of tax cuts and spending plans. 

XRP rally extends as modest ETF inflows support recovery

XRP rally extends as modest ETF inflows support recovery

Ripple is accelerating its recovery, trading above $1.36 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors adjust their positions following a turbulent week in the broader crypto market. The remittance token is up over 21% from its intraday low of $1.12.

