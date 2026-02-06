TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

 USD/JPY consolidates around 157.00 with all eyes on Japan’s elections

  • USD/JPY remains steady at 157.00 on track to a 1.5% weekly appreciation.
  • Reports suggesting a landslide victory by Takaichi are weighing down the Yen.
  • The US Dollar has shrugged off the disappointing US labour data seen this week.
 USD/JPY consolidates around 157.00 with all eyes on Japan’s elections
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The US Dollar (USD) remains firm on Friday, with the Yen (JPY) showing the weakest performance of the major currencies for the second consecutive week. The pair trades at 157.00 at the moment of trading, after bouncing from 156.45 lows earlier on the day, on track for its strongest weekly performance since October.

Investors remain away from the Yen heading into this weekend’s snap elections. The market is wary of a strong victory by Prime Minister Takaichi, which would grant her stronger parliamentary support to apply her expansive fiscal policy, in a country with one ot the largest public debts in the developed world.

The polls are pointing to a landslide by Takaichi’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Reports by the Japanese agency Kyodo News suggest that the LDP might win 233 of the 465 seats in the Lower House, which would allow the current prime minister to rule without the constraints of a coalition, a possibility that spooks traders.

In the US, a string of downbeat employment figures has shifted the focus back to the Federal Reserve (Fed), with investors ramping up bets of further rate cuts in the coming months. Jobless Claims rose well beyond expectations in the last week of January, and the JOLTS Job Openings showed their weakest print in more than five years. These figures come after the ADP Employment report revealed that net job creation fell to 22K in January from 41K in December.

With the Key US Nonfarm Payrolls report delayed for next week, due to a government shutdown, the focus on Friday is on the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, which is expected have declined to 55 from 56.4 in December. Later on, Fed Governor Philip Jefferson might give fresh hints about the central bank’s monetary policy after this week’s labour data.

Japanese Yen Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies this week. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.49%0.78%1.41%0.54%-0.42%0.38%0.77%
EUR-0.49%0.24%0.93%0.04%-0.91%-0.12%0.27%
GBP-0.78%-0.24%0.56%-0.20%-1.15%-0.36%0.03%
JPY-1.41%-0.93%-0.56%-0.85%-1.82%-0.99%-0.89%
CAD-0.54%-0.04%0.20%0.85%-0.93%-0.15%0.23%
AUD0.42%0.91%1.15%1.82%0.93%0.80%1.19%
NZD-0.38%0.12%0.36%0.99%0.15%-0.80%0.39%
CHF-0.77%-0.27%-0.03%0.89%-0.23%-1.19%-0.39%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD hits two-day highs near 1.1820

EUR/USD hits two-day highs near 1.1820

EUR/USD picks up pace and reaches two-day tops around 1.1820 at the end of the week. The pair’s move higher comes on the back of renewed weakness in the US Dollar amid growing talk that the Fed could deliver an interest rate cut as early as March. On the docket, the flash US Consumer Sentiment improves to 57.3 in February.

GBP/USD reclaims 1.3600 and above

GBP/USD reclaims 1.3600 and above

GBP/USD reverses two straight days of losses, surpassing the key 1.3600 yardstick on Friday. Cable’s rebound comes as the Greenback slips away from two-week highs in response to some profit-taking mood and speculation of Fed rate cuts. In addition, hawkish comments from the BoE’s Pill are also collaborating with the quid’s improvement.

Gold climbs further, focus is back to 45,000

Gold climbs further, focus is back to 45,000

Gold regains upside traction and surpasses the $4,900 mark per troy ounce at the end of the week, shifting its attention to the critical $5,000 region. The move reflects a shift in risk sentiment, driving flows back towards traditional safe haven assets and supporting the yellow metal.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound amid risk-off, $2.6 billion liquidation wave

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound amid risk-off, $2.6 billion liquidation wave

Bitcoin edges up above $65,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as dust from the recent macro-triggered sell-off settles. The leading altcoin, Ethereum, hovers above $1,900, but resistance at $2,000 caps the upside. Meanwhile, Ripple has recorded the largest intraday jump among the three assets, up over 10% to $1.35.

Three scenarios for Japanese Yen ahead of snap election

Three scenarios for Japanese Yen ahead of snap election

The latest polls point to a dominant win for the ruling bloc at the upcoming Japanese snap election. The larger Sanae Takaichi’s mandate, the more investors fear faster implementation of tax cuts and spending plans. 

XRP rally extends as modest ETF inflows support recovery

XRP rally extends as modest ETF inflows support recovery

Ripple is accelerating its recovery, trading above $1.36 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors adjust their positions following a turbulent week in the broader crypto market. The remittance token is up over 21% from its intraday low of $1.12.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers