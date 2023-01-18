- USD/CAD is marching higher despite upbeat oil prices.
- Stretched consolidation after a downfall is demonstrating signs of inventory accumulation.
- A 40.00-60.00 range oscillation by the RSI (14) indicates a consolidation ahead.
The USD/CAD pair is gradually moving towards the round-level resistance of 1.3400 after a recovery move to near 1.3370 in the Asian session. The Loonie asset is inching higher despite rising oil prices amid optimism about a recovery in Chinese economic prospects.
It seems that rising US Treasury yields have weighed on risk-sensitive assets. The return generated by 10-year US Treasury bonds has climbed above 3.54%. S&P500 futures have resumed their correction, portraying a further drop in investors’ risk appetite. The US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to juggle around 102.00.
A stretched consolidation in USD/CAD for the past two weeks after a healthy sell-off is demonstrating signs of Wyckoff’s inventory accumulation in a 1.3360-1.3460 range. A Spring formation on an hourly scale of around 1.3322 is indicating the presence of responsive buyers, which considered the Loonie asset a ‘value buy’ at lower prices.
The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3392 is overlapping on the USD/CAD price, which indicates a consolidation.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a 40.00-60.00 range, which adds to the consolidation filters.
Should the asset break above January 12 high at 1.3461, US Dollar bulls will drive the asset towards the psychological resistance at 1.3500 followed by January 6 low at 1.3540.
On the contrary, the Loonie asset will witness weakness if it drops below January 13 low at 1.3322. This will expose the asset for further weakness towards November 18 low at 1.3300 and November 15 low at 1.3226.
USD/CAD hourly chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3391
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3388
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.351
|Daily SMA50
|1.3495
|Daily SMA100
|1.3503
|Daily SMA200
|1.3177
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3437
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3369
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3461
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3322
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3705
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3395
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3411
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3359
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.333
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3291
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3427
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3466
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3494
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY stays volatile below 129.00 ahead of BoJ verdict
USD/JPY is trading on the bids, comfortably above 128.00 in Wednesday's Asian trading. The pair remains volatile below 129.00, eagerly awaiting the all-important BoJ policy decision. Markets are bracing for another BoJ surprise move, as the central bank seeks to defend its yield policy.
AUD/USD: Bulls and bears jostle around 0.7000 with eyes on US Retail Sales, PPI
AUD/USD treads water around 0.6980-90 during early Wednesday, after reversing the week-start losses the previous day. In doing so, the Aussie pair portrays the market’s indecision ahead of the key US Retail Sales and the Producer Price Index (PPI) for December.
Gold holds gains above $1,900, downside looks supportive amid solid yields
Gold price (XAU/USD) is displaying a sideways auction profile above the round-level support of $1,900.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal is managing to sustain above $1,900.00, however, the downside seems supportive amid rising US Treasury yields after the hawkish commentary from Richmond Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank, President, Tom Barkin.
Hedera Hashgraph: What needs to recover from the FTX-induced 30% crash
Hedera Hashgraph price is currently enjoying backing from the bulls that have managed to push the altcoin to a two-month high. However, going forward, HBAR will need to see a consistent bullish effort in order to prevent a relapse and regain the November 2022 highs.
Bank of Japan Preview: Expectations are high, but will the BoJ deliver? Premium
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) will announce its monetary policy decision on Wednesday, January 18. Ahead of the announcement, the USD/JPY pair, meanwhile, trades over 100 pips above an eight-month low of 127.21 reached on Monday.