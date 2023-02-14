USD/CAD Price Analysis: Tuesday’s Doji candlestick renews bullish bias above 1.3300

- USD/CAD remains sidelined after reversing from two-week low.
- Bullish candlestick formation, clear bounce off 1.3270 support confluence lure buyers.
- November 2022 low adds to the downside filters.
USD/CAD treads water around 1.3330 during early Wednesday, following a volatile day that initially refreshed two-week bottom before bouncing off the 1.3270 support confluence to end the day near 1.3337. In doing so, the Loonie pair portrayed a bullish Doji candlestick on Tuesday.
Not only the candlestick and the recovery from the convergence of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and a three-month-old ascending trend line but steady RSI (14) and a lack of bearish MACD signals also underpin the bullish bias for the USD/CAD pair.
That said, the 21-day EMA level surrounding 1.3385 guards immediate USD/CAD rebound ahead of the 1.3400 round figure and the monthly peak of near 1.3475.
Following that, a run-up towards the January 19 swing high of 1.3520 and then to the previous monthly high near 1.3685 can’t be ruled out.
On the flip side, the aforementioned support confluence challenges the USD/CAD bears around 1.3270, a break of which will need validation from the lows marked in February 2023 and November 2022, respectively near 1.3260 and 1.3225, to convince Loonie pair bears.
Even so, the 1.3200 threshold could act as the last defense of the pair buyers.
Overall, USD/CAD is up for a short-term rebound but the buyers seek validation from the 21-day EMA.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3338
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.3336
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3382
|Daily SMA50
|1.3487
|Daily SMA100
|1.3529
|Daily SMA200
|1.3238
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.338
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3325
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3476
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3338
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3685
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.33
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3346
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3359
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3314
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3292
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3259
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3369
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3402
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3424
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats towards 0.6950 ahead of RBA Governor Lowe’s speech, US Retail Sales
AUD/USD prints mild losses around 0.6980, the first in three days, as market players await the next round of catalysts during early Wednesday after the US inflation data offered a volatile Tuesday.
EUR/USD seeks clear directions above 1.0700, ECB’s Lagarde, US Retail Sales eye
EUR/USD seesaws around 1.0730 after a volatile Wednesday that initially refreshed the weekly top before posting a 100-pip fall and then bouncing off 1.0706. The major currency pair struggles for clear directions but defends the policymakers’ hawkish bias for the Federal Reserve (Fed) rates
Gold eyes further downside on hawkish Federal Reserve talks
Gold price (XAU/USD) prints mild losses around the mid-$1,800s, fading the bounce off a 1.5-month low, as traders await more clues to extend the United States inflation-inflicted downside during early Wednesday.
VeChain: Will the third bounce restart the rally?
VeChain price is displaying auction market behavior that should be closely watched. Key levels have been identified to determine when VET may create a profitable opportunity for traders to partake in.
US inflation decline slows, leading stocks lower
A strong UK jobs report and slowing US disinflation brought plenty of volatility today, with central bank hawks likely to feel emboldened, says Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.