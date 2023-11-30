USD/CAD Price Analysis: Treads water near 1.3600 backed by a barrier at 23.6% Fibonacci

- USD/CAD could extend its gains toward a 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
- Technical indicators suggest support around the major level at 1.3550.
- A break above the seven-day EMA could approach the 1.3650 major level.
USD/CAD gains ground for the second consecutive session, maintaining its position near the 1.3600 psychological level during the European session on Thursday. A decisive breakthrough above the latter could open the doors for the USD/CAD pair to explore the barrier around 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.3623 aligned with the seven-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3626.
The improved US Dollar (USD) could inspire the bulls of the USD/CAD pair to approach the major level at 1.3650, followed by the weekly high at 1.3661 if it breaks above the mentioned resistance.
However, the technical indicators for the USD/CAD pair support the current downward trend. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line is below the centerline and shows the divergence below the signal line, indicating a bearish momentum in the USD/CAD pair.
Furthermore, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 50 indicates a dovish sentiment, indicating that the USD/CAD pair could meet the support around the major level at 1.3550 before the weekly low at 1.3541.
If the USD/CAD pair convincingly falls below this level, it might prompt bearish momentum, potentially guiding the pair toward the psychological support zone near 1.3500.
USD/CAD: Daily Chart
USD/CAD: more technical levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3601
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.3594
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3707
|Daily SMA50
|1.3683
|Daily SMA100
|1.3556
|Daily SMA200
|1.3518
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3615
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3541
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3766
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3594
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3892
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3587
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3569
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3552
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.351
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3478
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3626
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3657
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0950 ahead of EU/ US inflation data
EUR/USD accelerates its slump through 1.0950, under fresh selling pressure amid an uptick in the US Dollar on Thursday. Softer-than-expected French, German and Spanish inflation data weigh on the Euro. All eyes are on the Eurozone and US inflation data for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD takes a dive sub-1.2700, US PCE data looms
GBP/USD slid towards the 1.2650 region in European trading hours on Thursday. The US Dollar recovery is maintaining the downward pressure on the pair, as markets trade with caution ahead of the US PCE inflation data, BoE- and Fed-speak.
Gold price remains supported by dovish Fed expectations; eyes US PCE for fresh impetus
Gold price (XAU/USD) extends its sideways price move heading into the European session on Thursday and remains confined in a narrow trading band below its highest level since May 5 touched the previous day.
Bitcoin Spot ETF anticipation fuels BTC price rally in spot and futures markets
Bitcoin Spot ETFs could see a batch approval in January. Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst shared details of an updated application by asset manager BlackRock.
Inflation misses embolden dovish bets
A wave of inflation misses around the globe has helped to embolden doves, with the market continuing to price in peak rates and a move from central banks towards more investor friendly monetary policy into 2024.