USD/CAD Price Analysis: Tests the upside break around 1.3500

- USD/CAD is attempting a recovery move after building a cushion around 1.3480 as investors are turning risk-averse.
- The Loonie has sensed a buying interest to near 1.3470, the region where the asset delivered a breakout.
- Canada’s core inflation is seen higher at 5.5% against 5.4% released earlier.
The USD/CAD pair has attempted a rebound after building a cushion around 1.3470 in the early Asian session. The Loonie asset is looking to extend its recovery as the risk aversion theme is gaining traction after a warning from the United States to China for providing lethal support to Russia against Ukraine.
Investors should brace for volatility as the US markets will remain closed on Monday on account of Presidents’ Day. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has sensed an intermediate cushion around 103.50 while further movement will bank upon discussions over the renewal of US inflation concerns. The release of Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Tuesday will provide guidance for further action by the Canadian Dollar.
Canada’s core inflation that strips out oil and food prices is seen higher at 5.5% vs. the prior release of 5.4% on an annual basis. While the annual headline CPI is seen lower at 5.7% against 6.3% released in a similar period.
USD/CAD has sensed a buying interest after a correction to near 1.3470 on a two-hour scale, the region where the asset delivered a breakout on Friday. A test and reverse situation after a breakout favors more upside move ahead.
The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3466 is acting as a major support for the US Dollar.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is looking to reclaim the bullish range of 60.00-80.00 ahead.
Going forward, a break above February 20 high at 1.3483 will drive the asset toward January 19 high at 1.3521 followed by January 6 low at 1.3538.
On the flip side, a downside move below February 13 low at 1.3325 will drag the Loonie asset toward February 2 low at 1.3262. A slippage below the latter will expose the asset to the horizontal support plotted from November 15 low at 1.3226.
USD/CAD two-hour chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3478
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3477
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3378
|Daily SMA50
|1.3469
|Daily SMA100
|1.3517
|Daily SMA200
|1.3246
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3538
|Previous Daily Low
|1.345
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3538
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3274
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3685
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.33
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3504
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3483
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3439
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3351
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3526
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3576
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3614
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
