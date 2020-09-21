USD/CAD Price Analysis: Struggles to keep the bounce off 21-day SMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD remains mildly offered between 1.3192 and 1.3208.
  • Bullish MACD, repeated pullbacks from 21-day SMA favor the buyers.
  • Sellers will have multiple downside barriers before refreshing the monthly low.

USD/CAD stays heavy around 1.3193 during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the loonie pair fails to extend Friday’s gains from the 21-day SMA despite bullish MACD signals.

As a result, sellers are likely to have limited space, until the mentioned level of 1.3146, before stepping backward.

However, a daily close below the immediate SMA can direct USD/CAD sellers towards 1.3100 and 1.3050/45 supports before highlighting the monthly bottom near 1.2995.

On the flip side, the monthly top surrounding 1.3260 can entertain buyers during the fresh rise but a confluence of 50-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of June-September downside, close to 1.3270, may challenge the bulls afterward.

If at all the buyers manage to conquer 1.3270, the July month’s low surrounding 1.3330 will be in the spotlight.

USD/CAD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3197
Today Daily Change -8 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.06%
Today daily open 1.3205
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3144
Daily SMA50 1.3278
Daily SMA100 1.3499
Daily SMA200 1.352
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3209
Previous Daily Low 1.3137
Previous Weekly High 1.3247
Previous Weekly Low 1.3128
Previous Monthly High 1.3451
Previous Monthly Low 1.302
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3182
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3165
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3158
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3112
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3087
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.323
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3255
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3301

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

