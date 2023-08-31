USD/CAD Price Analysis: Sticks to modest gains below mid-1.3500s, US PCE data awaited

- USD/CAD gains some positive traction on Thursday and draws support from a modest USD uptick.
- Bullish Crude Oil prices underpin the Loonie and cap the upside ahead of the US PCE Price Index.
- The recent breakout through key barriers and positive oscillators on the daily chart favour bulls.
The USD/CAD pair attracts some buying on Thursday and for now, seems to have stalled a two-day-old corrective slide from the vicinity of a nearly three-month peak, around the 1.3635-1.3640 area touched last week. Spot prices stick to modest intraday gains through the early part of the European session, albeit lack follow-through and remain below mid-1.3500s.
The US Dollar (USD) stages a goodish bounce from the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and snaps a three-day losing streak to a two-week low, which, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. That said, Wednesday's weaker US macro data reaffirms expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle and keeping a lid on the Greenback.
Furthermore, Crude Oil prices stand tall near the highest level in more than two weeks and undermine the commodity-linked Loonie. This further contributes to capping the upside for the USD/CAD pair. Traders also refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to wait for the release of the US Core PCE Price Index – the Fed's preferred inflation gauge – later during the early North American session.
From a technical perspective, the recent sustained breakout through the 200-day SMA and a subsequent move beyond the 1.3500 psychological mark was seen as a fresh trigger for the USD/CAD bulls. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart has eased from the overbought territory and supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying, which should help limit the downside.
Some follow-through selling below the 1.3500 mark, however, might expose the 1.3460-1.3455 region (200-day SMA), which if broken decisively would make the USD/CAD pair vulnerable. Spot prices might then accelerate the downfall towards the next relevant support near the 1.3400 round figure en route to the 1.3370 region.
On the flip side, the overnight swing high, around the 1.3575 area, now seems to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the 1.3600 round figure. Any further more up is more likely to confront resistance near the monthly peak, around the 1.3635-1.3640 area, above which the USD/CAD pair could aim to reclaim the 1.3700 mark and climb further towards the 1.3740-1.3745 resistance zone. The momentum could get extended further towards the 1.3800 round figure en route to the YTD peak, around the 1.3860 area touched in March.
USD/CAD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3539
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.3532
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3495
|Daily SMA50
|1.3331
|Daily SMA100
|1.3392
|Daily SMA200
|1.3462
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3577
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3513
|Previous Weekly High
|1.364
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3496
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3093
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3537
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3553
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3505
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3477
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3441
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3569
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3605
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3632
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0900 after Eurozone inflation data
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades in negative territory below 1.0900 on Thursday. The data from the Eurozone showed that the Core HICP inflation declined to 5.3% on a yearly basis in August as expected, not allowing the Euro to stay resilient against its rivals.
GBP/USD battles 1.2700 after BoE Pill's comments
GBP/USD is battling 1.2700, under pressure in the European trading hours on Thursday. The Pound Sterling fails to cheer hawkish BoE Pill's comments amid a notable US Dollar rebound, as traders await the US PCE inflation data for fresh cues.
Fed inflation may hinder Gold bulls' approach to $1,970
Gold Price holds steady at the highest level in four weeks during a four-day winning streak as market players await the key inflation clues from the US and Eurozone. That said, the recently downbeat US data have raised concerns about the Fed policy pivot and bolstered the XAU/USD price.
Uniswap whales rack up UNI dumped by larger wallet holders as Uniswap price tests key level
Uniswap price has been finding difficulty in recovering the losses it witnessed over the past four weeks, and by the looks of it, some investors are losing confidence in the asset as well. However, the whales clearly are not giving up on the DeFi token.
Core PCE Inflation Forecast: Federal Reserve preferred price indicator expected to stay over 4%
The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will publish the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) favored inflation gauge, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, on Thursday, August 31 at 12:30 GMT.