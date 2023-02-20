USD/CAD Price Analysis: Stays on the bull’s radar beyond 50-DMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • USD/CAD remains pressured after retreating from six-week high.
  • Upbeat oscillators, sustained trading beyond 50-DMA keep buyers hopeful.
  • Convergence of 100-DMA, four-month-old descending resistance line challenge buyers.

USD/CAD bulls take a breather around 1.3480, following the run-up to refresh the monthly high, as the upside momentum failed to cross the key resistance confluence the previous day.

Even so, the Loonie pair remains on the buyer’s radar on early Monday as it defends the previous week’s upside break of the 50-DMA, close to 1.3465 at the latest.

It’s worth mentioning that the 50-DMA breakout joins the bullish MACD signals, as well as the upbeat RSI (14), not overbought, to keep the USD/CAD buyers hopeful.

That said, a one-week-old ascending support line, near 1.3440 by the press time, adds to the short-term downside filters for the USD/CAD pair traders to watch on the break of the 50-DMA.

Following that, a three-month-old ascending support line, around 1.3280 as we write, becomes crucial to follow as it holds the key to the Loonie pair’s slump towards the 1.3000 psychological magnet.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the 1.3520 resistance confluence enables the USD/CAD buyers to aim for the previous monthly high of 1.3685.

In case where the quote remains firmer past 1.3685, the last December’s peak of 1.3705 may act as an extra check for the USD/CAD bulls before directing them to the October 2022 high surrounding 1.3980, as well as the 1.4000 round figure.

To sum up, USD/CAD remains on the bull’s radar unless breaking 1.3440 support.

USD/CAD: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3479
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 1.3477
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3378
Daily SMA50 1.3469
Daily SMA100 1.3517
Daily SMA200 1.3246
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3538
Previous Daily Low 1.345
Previous Weekly High 1.3538
Previous Weekly Low 1.3274
Previous Monthly High 1.3685
Previous Monthly Low 1.33
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3504
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3483
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3439
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.34
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3351
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3526
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3576
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3614

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises to test 1.0700 as risk appetite recovers

EUR/USD rises to test 1.0700 as risk appetite recovers

EUR/USD is attempting a recovery to test 1.0700  in the early European morning. The pair is looking to reclaim the 1.0700 level as the risk aversion theme has lost its traction, limiting the renewed upside in the US Dollar. Thin trading to continue amid a US holiday. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2050 amid risk reset Premium

GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2050 amid risk reset

GBP/USD is rebounding toward the 1.2050 region amid a risk recovery in early Europe. The divergent BoE-Fed policy outlook and looming geopolitical risks could act as a headwind to the pair. Meanwhile, the US Dollar consolidates its recovery amid light trading. 

GBP/USD News

Gold set to range between two key barriers amid light trading Premium

Gold set to range between two key barriers amid light trading

Gold price is trading around a flatline at the start of the week on Monday, consolidating Friday’s sharp rebound from seven-week lows of $1,819. Markets remain cautious amid the renewed geopolitical risks while awaiting the Minutes of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) February meeting due later this week.

Gold News

Bitcoin continues to 'mirror' 2017 as weekend sees third attack on $25K

Bitcoin continues to 'mirror' 2017 as weekend sees third attack on $25K

A fresh burst higher into the weekly close for BTC price comes in tandem with suspicions over the motives of large-volume Bitcoin exchange traders. Bitcoin tapped $25,000 for a third time on Feb. 19 as an all-important weekly close approached.

Read more

Week ahead: Earnings disappointment, the declining Oil price and the Dollar is king once again

Week ahead: Earnings disappointment, the declining Oil price and the Dollar is king once again

Last week was a pivotal one for financial markets, when it seemed that investors finally took stock of the higher for longer narrative that is coming from the major central banks and weighed on risk sentiment. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures