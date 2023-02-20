USD/CAD Price Analysis: Stays on the bull’s radar beyond 50-DMA

- USD/CAD remains pressured after retreating from six-week high.
- Upbeat oscillators, sustained trading beyond 50-DMA keep buyers hopeful.
- Convergence of 100-DMA, four-month-old descending resistance line challenge buyers.
USD/CAD bulls take a breather around 1.3480, following the run-up to refresh the monthly high, as the upside momentum failed to cross the key resistance confluence the previous day.
Even so, the Loonie pair remains on the buyer’s radar on early Monday as it defends the previous week’s upside break of the 50-DMA, close to 1.3465 at the latest.
It’s worth mentioning that the 50-DMA breakout joins the bullish MACD signals, as well as the upbeat RSI (14), not overbought, to keep the USD/CAD buyers hopeful.
That said, a one-week-old ascending support line, near 1.3440 by the press time, adds to the short-term downside filters for the USD/CAD pair traders to watch on the break of the 50-DMA.
Following that, a three-month-old ascending support line, around 1.3280 as we write, becomes crucial to follow as it holds the key to the Loonie pair’s slump towards the 1.3000 psychological magnet.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the 1.3520 resistance confluence enables the USD/CAD buyers to aim for the previous monthly high of 1.3685.
In case where the quote remains firmer past 1.3685, the last December’s peak of 1.3705 may act as an extra check for the USD/CAD bulls before directing them to the October 2022 high surrounding 1.3980, as well as the 1.4000 round figure.
To sum up, USD/CAD remains on the bull’s radar unless breaking 1.3440 support.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3479
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.3477
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3378
|Daily SMA50
|1.3469
|Daily SMA100
|1.3517
|Daily SMA200
|1.3246
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3538
|Previous Daily Low
|1.345
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3538
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3274
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3685
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.33
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3504
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3483
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3439
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3351
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3526
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3576
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3614
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to test 1.0700 as risk appetite recovers
EUR/USD is attempting a recovery to test 1.0700 in the early European morning. The pair is looking to reclaim the 1.0700 level as the risk aversion theme has lost its traction, limiting the renewed upside in the US Dollar. Thin trading to continue amid a US holiday.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2050 amid risk reset Premium
GBP/USD is rebounding toward the 1.2050 region amid a risk recovery in early Europe. The divergent BoE-Fed policy outlook and looming geopolitical risks could act as a headwind to the pair. Meanwhile, the US Dollar consolidates its recovery amid light trading.
Gold set to range between two key barriers amid light trading Premium
Gold price is trading around a flatline at the start of the week on Monday, consolidating Friday’s sharp rebound from seven-week lows of $1,819. Markets remain cautious amid the renewed geopolitical risks while awaiting the Minutes of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) February meeting due later this week.
Bitcoin continues to 'mirror' 2017 as weekend sees third attack on $25K
A fresh burst higher into the weekly close for BTC price comes in tandem with suspicions over the motives of large-volume Bitcoin exchange traders. Bitcoin tapped $25,000 for a third time on Feb. 19 as an all-important weekly close approached.
Week ahead: Earnings disappointment, the declining Oil price and the Dollar is king once again
Last week was a pivotal one for financial markets, when it seemed that investors finally took stock of the higher for longer narrative that is coming from the major central banks and weighed on risk sentiment.