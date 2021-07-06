USD/CAD Price Analysis: Sellers attack 100-SMA with eyes on 1.2300

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD fades bounce off intraday low, reverses Monday’s gains.
  • Bearish MACD, sustained weakness below previous support keeps sellers hopeful.
  • Bears aim for five-week-old support line, short-term horizontal line adds to the upside filters.

USD/CAD holds lower ground near 1.2325, down 0.14% intraday, while extending pullback from nearby resistance line, previous support, during early Tuesday.

Not only the failures to regain past the previous supports but bearish MACD also enable the pair sellers to jostle with the 100-SMA level by the press time.

That said, the pair’s further downside depends upon its break of the stated SMA level surrounding 1.2325, which in turn will drag the USD/CAD prices to late June’s swing lows near 1.2250.

However, an ascending support line from June 01, near 1.2220, becomes the key to forecast a shift in the prevailing uptrend.

On the flip side, a three-week-long resistance near 1.2355 guards the pair’s recovery moves before shifting the market attention back to the previous support line near 1.2385.

It’s worth noting that 1.2420 and the monthly top close to 1.2450 act as additional hurdles to probe the upside momentum.

USD/CAD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2327
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.13%
Today daily open 1.2343
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2286
Daily SMA50 1.2199
Daily SMA100 1.2385
Daily SMA200 1.2661
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2372
Previous Daily Low 1.2318
Previous Weekly High 1.245
Previous Weekly Low 1.2288
Previous Monthly High 1.2487
Previous Monthly Low 1.2007
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2351
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2339
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2317
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2291
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2264
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.237
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2398
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2424

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Daily Risk Appetite Analysis!

Analyze with us the current market with its risks, opportunities and timings. Upgrade to Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: On the way to 1.1900, ISM PMI data, central banks in focus

EUR/USD: On the way to 1.1900, ISM PMI data, central banks in focus

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1850, extending gains towards 1.1900. Full markets, mixed concerns over covid variants and Fed moves weigh on greenback. Eurozone PMIs were upbeat, Retail Sales eyed ahead of US ISM Services PMI.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD refreshes weekly high amid reopening optimism, US PMI data eyed

GBP/USD refreshes weekly high amid reopening optimism, US PMI data eyed

GBP/USD refreshes weekly highs while heading towards 1.3900. The US dollar remains on the back foot following Friday’s NFP data. The sterling attempts a comeback, helped by upbeat economic data and reopening optimism.

GBP/USD News

GBP/USD refreshes weekly high amid reopening optimism, US PMI data eyed

GBP/USD refreshes weekly high amid reopening optimism, US PMI data eyed

GBP/USD refreshes weekly highs while heading towards 1.3900. The US dollar remains on the back foot following Friday’s NFP data. The sterling attempts a comeback, helped by upbeat economic data and reopening optimism.

GBP/USD News

Shiba Inu price consolidates to continue its 38% advance

Shiba Inu price consolidates to continue its 38% advance

Shiba Inu price bounced off a support level thrice over the past five days. This consolidation is likely to lead to a massive uptrend that slices through immediate barriers in an attempt to tag the range high.

Read more

ISM Services PMI Preview: Why the inflation component could trigger a dollar rebound

ISM Services PMI Preview: Why the inflation component could trigger a dollar rebound

Timing is everything. As the release of Nonfarm Payrolls has triggered a downward dollar correction, the next significant release could unleash fresh dollar strength – almost regardless of the outcome.  The greenback's downside correction may end in response to the report.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures