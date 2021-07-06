USD/CAD Price Analysis: Sellers attack 100-SMA with eyes on 1.2300

- USD/CAD fades bounce off intraday low, reverses Monday’s gains.
- Bearish MACD, sustained weakness below previous support keeps sellers hopeful.
- Bears aim for five-week-old support line, short-term horizontal line adds to the upside filters.
USD/CAD holds lower ground near 1.2325, down 0.14% intraday, while extending pullback from nearby resistance line, previous support, during early Tuesday.
Not only the failures to regain past the previous supports but bearish MACD also enable the pair sellers to jostle with the 100-SMA level by the press time.
That said, the pair’s further downside depends upon its break of the stated SMA level surrounding 1.2325, which in turn will drag the USD/CAD prices to late June’s swing lows near 1.2250.
However, an ascending support line from June 01, near 1.2220, becomes the key to forecast a shift in the prevailing uptrend.
On the flip side, a three-week-long resistance near 1.2355 guards the pair’s recovery moves before shifting the market attention back to the previous support line near 1.2385.
It’s worth noting that 1.2420 and the monthly top close to 1.2450 act as additional hurdles to probe the upside momentum.
USD/CAD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2327
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|1.2343
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2286
|Daily SMA50
|1.2199
|Daily SMA100
|1.2385
|Daily SMA200
|1.2661
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2372
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2318
|Previous Weekly High
|1.245
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2288
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2487
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2007
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2351
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2339
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2317
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2291
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2264
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.237
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2398
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2424
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
