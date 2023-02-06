USD/CAD Price Analysis: Seeks strength to deliver a Falling Channel breakout

- USD/CAD is expected to perform lackluster ahead of Fed Powell’s speech.
- Significant gains will be added to the Loonie asset after a confident breakout of the Rising Channel.
- An oscillating in the bullish range by the RSI (14) favors upside bias.
The USD/CAD pair has turned sideways after a marginal correction from 1.3476 in the early Tokyo session. The Loonie asset is expected to resume its upside journey amid strength in the US Dollar Index (DXY) ahead of the speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell for interest rate guidance. Also, Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem will provide commentary about further policy action.
S&P500 witnessed a steep fall on Monday on expectations that the Fed might consider more rate hikes amid fresh concerns after upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data, portraying a sheer fall in investors’ risk appetite. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is expected to continue its three-day winning streak amid soaring hawkish Fed bets. Also, declining demand for US government bonds will keep yields solid.
Apart from that, investors will keep an eye on the movement of oil price as it has shown a sheer recovery move after dropping below $72.70, It is worth noting that Canada is a leading exporter of oil to the United States and higher oil price will support the Canadian Dollar.
USD/CAD is building strength to deliver a breakout of the Falling Channel chart pattern on a four-hour scale. The Loonie asset is expected to build an inventory accumulation as the US Dollar needs stellar buying interest for a confident breakout. A breakout of the chart pattern will be tested with a marginal correction around 1.3440.
The 10-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3435 will continue to act as major support for the US Dollar bulls.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a bullish range of 60.00-80.000, demonstrating an active upside momentum.
After a breakout of the Falling Channel chart pattern, testing of the breakout around 1.3440 could be an optimal buying opportunity, which will drive the asset towards January 19 high at 1.3521 followed by January 6 low at 1.3538.
In an alternative scenario, a confident downside break below Monday’s low around 1.3400 will drag the asset toward January 3 low at 1.3321. A slippage below the latter will drag the asset toward February 2 low at 1.3262.
USD/CAD four-hour chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3447
|Today Daily Change
|0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|1.3401
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.338
|Daily SMA50
|1.3499
|Daily SMA100
|1.3534
|Daily SMA200
|1.3222
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3427
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3308
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3472
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3262
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3685
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.33
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3381
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3353
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.326
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3211
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3449
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3498
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3568
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
