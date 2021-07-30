USD/CAD Price Analysis: Remains poised to test 100-DMA, focus on US/Canadian data

- USD/CAD drops further to hit three-week lows below 1.2450.
- Bears target 100-DMA at 1.2368 amid renewed downside pressure.
- RSI remains below the midline, allowing room for more declines.
- Key US, Canadian data in focus for fresh direction on the major.
USD/CAD is extending the recent downtrend into the third straight day on Friday, hitting the lowest levels in three weeks near 1.2430, as the selling pressure remains unabated amid a recovery in WTI prices and easing US dollar.
WTI recaptures ground above $73.50 amid a calmer risk tone while the US dollar resumes its downside, fuelled by the dovish Fed stance and a big miss on the US Q2 GDP figure.
Traders now look forward to the US PCE inflation and Canadian GDP data releases for fresh trading opportunities in the major.
From a near-term technical perspective, USD/CAD remains vulnerable, especially after it faced rejection at the 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.2605 earlier this week.
The downside momentum picked up pace after the spot closed Thursday below the 21-DMA at 1.2520, which opened floors for deeper declines.
The bears now target 1.2400, below which the horizontal 100-DMA at 1.2368 could come into play.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades flat but remains below the midline, suggesting that there is room for more declines.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Alternatively, the bulls need to find acceptance above the daily highs of 1.2472 to recapture the 1.2500 round number.
The price will face resistance at the abovementioned 21-DMA. The next relevant resistance will be then seen at the 1.2550 psychological level.
USD/CAD: Additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2431
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.2447
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2525
|Daily SMA50
|1.2329
|Daily SMA100
|1.2369
|Daily SMA200
|1.2601
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2532
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2432
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2808
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2526
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2487
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2007
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.247
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2494
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2409
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2371
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.231
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2508
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2569
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2607
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
