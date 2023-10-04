USD/CAD Price Analysis: Remains choppy near 1.3700 ahead of US Employment data

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • USD/CAD remains sideways around 1.3700 as the focus shifts to US labor market data.
  • The Canadian Dollar remains on the backfoot due to declining oil prices.
  • USD/CAD delivers a breakout of an inverted H&S chart pattern formed, which warrants a bullish reversal.

The USD/CAD pair trades back and forth near the round-level resistance of 1.3700 in the European session. The Loonie asset struggles for a decisive move as investors await the United States Employment Change data for September, which will be published at 12:15 GMT.

As per the estimates, the US laborforce recorded fresh additions of 156K private payrolls, lower than 177K in August. The US Dollar Index (DXY) slips sharply after facing stiff barricades near a fresh 11-month high around 107.20.

While the USD Index is correcting, the USD/CAD pair is trading back and forth, which indicates a weak Canadian Dollar. The latter remains on the backfoot due to declining oil prices. It is worth noting that Canada is the leading exporter of oil to the United States and lower oil prices impact negatively on the Canadian Dollar.

USD/CAD delivers a breakout of an inverted Head and Shoulder chart pattern formed on the daily scale, which warrants a bullish reversal after a prolonged consolidation. The neckline of the aforementioned chart pattern was plotted from April 28 high at 1.3668. The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3500 continues to provide a cushion to the US Dollar bulls.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) shifts into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates an activation of the bullish impulse.

A decisive break above October 3 high at 1.3736 would expose the asset to March 24 high around 1.3800, followed by March 10 high at 1.3860.

In an alternate scenario, a breakdown below September 25 low around 1.3450 would drag the asset toward September 20 low near 1.3400. A further breakdown could expose the asset to six-week low near 1.3356.

USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3695
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.3707
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3547
Daily SMA50 1.3494
Daily SMA100 1.3407
Daily SMA200 1.346
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3736
Previous Daily Low 1.3662
Previous Weekly High 1.3585
Previous Weekly Low 1.3417
Previous Monthly High 1.3694
Previous Monthly Low 1.3379
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3708
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.369
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3667
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3628
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3593
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3741
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3776
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3815

 

 

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures