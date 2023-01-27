USD/CAD Price Analysis: Off multi-month-old support line but upside remains capped below 1.3380

- USD/CAD portrays corrective bounce from seven-month-old ascending support line.
- Downbeat oscillators, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and previous support line guards recovery moves.
- 100-DMA holds the key to buyer’s conviction while break of 1.3300 could aim for 200-DMA.
USD/CAD picks up bids to pare recent losses around the lowest levels in 11 weeks, mildly bid near 1.3340 heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the Loonie pair bounces off an upward-sloping support line from early June 2022.
However, a convergence of the previous support line from mid-November and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s April-October upside, near 1.3380 by the press time, restricts USD/CAD pair’s recovery.
Other than the aforementioned key resistance confluence near 1.3380, the bearish MACD signals and the downward-sloping RSI (14) also challenge the Loonie pair’s corrective bounce.
Even if the USD/CAD buyers manage to cross the 1.3380 hurdle, the 100-DMA surrounding 1.3525 will be crucial to stop the upside momentum, a break of which won’t hesitate to challenge the monthly high of near 1.3685.
On the flip side, a daily closing below the stated multi-month-old support line, close to 1.3300 at the latest, could quickly fetch the USD/CAD pair towards the 200-DMA support of around 1.3210.
In a case where the USD/CAD remains bearish past 1.3210, the 1.3200 round figure may act as the last defense of buyers before relinquishing control.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3339
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|1.3324
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3445
|Daily SMA50
|1.3504
|Daily SMA100
|1.3522
|Daily SMA200
|1.3205
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3408
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3303
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3521
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3351
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3705
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3343
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3368
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3282
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.324
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3178
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3387
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.345
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3492
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
