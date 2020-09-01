USD/CAD Price Analysis: No U-turn for bears?

- USD/CAD fails to keep pullback from one-week-old support line.
- Oversold RSI conditions challenge further declines, multiple resistance below 100-bar EMA question the bulls.
USD/CAD eases to 1.3037, down 0.08% on a day, as markets in Tokyo open for Tuesday’s trading. The pair dropped to the fresh low since the early-January on Monday before bouncing off 1.3020.
However, failures to extend the recoveries beyond 1.3052 again highlight a one-week-old support line for the bears.
Other than the 1.3010 trend line support, the 1.3000 threshold and the 1.2960/50 area including the yearly bottom the low marked on December 31, 2019, also lures the sellers.
If oversold RSI conditions give another chance to buyers, they’ll aim for confirming the one-week-old falling wedge formation while crossing 1.3075 immediate hurdle.
Following that, a horizontal area around 1.3035 and a falling trend line from August 10, at 1.3171 now, will precede a 100-bar EMA level of 1.3193 to challenge the pair’s additional rise.
USD/CAD four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3039
|Today Daily Change
|-9 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.3048
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3221
|Daily SMA50
|1.3403
|Daily SMA100
|1.3626
|Daily SMA200
|1.3527
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3104
|Previous Daily Low
|1.302
|Previous Weekly High
|1.324
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3048
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.302
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3053
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3072
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.301
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2974
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2926
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3094
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3142
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3178
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
