- The risk-off market mood in global markets has strengthened the US Dollar,
- A bull cross, represented by the 20-and 50-EMAs at 1.3578, indicates more upside ahead.
- The RSI (14) has jumped into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which supports the Greenback.
The USD/CAD pair has dropped to near 1.3636 in the Asian session after multiple failed attempts of breaking above the critical resistance of 1.3680. The US Dollar Index is delivering a subdued performance as investors are restricting themselves from making potential positions before the release of the United States ISM Manufacturing PMI data.
Meanwhile, S&P500 futures are attempting to recover after a two-day sell-off, however, the resilience in recovery is still missing, which indicates that the risk profile is still negative.
Investors should note that the trend has turned bullish on a four-hour scale after remaining topsy-turvy for a long period. The Loonie asset is likely to face barricades around the horizontal resistance plotted near the round-level hurdle of 1.3700.
A bull cross, represented by the 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 1.3578, indicates more upside ahead.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has jumped into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates more upside ahead.
A decisive break above the December 16 high around 1.3700 will strengthen the US Dollar and will drive the Loonie asset toward October 25 high at 1.3748 and November 3 high at 1.3808.
On the contrary, the major could drop to November 23 high at 1.3440 after surrendering the psychological support of 1.3500. Later on, a slippage below 1.3440 will expose the Loonie asset for more downside towards December 5 low at 1.3385.
USD/CAD four-hour chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3637
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|1.367
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3607
|Daily SMA50
|1.3526
|Daily SMA100
|1.3459
|Daily SMA200
|1.3133
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3685
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3523
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3612
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3484
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3705
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3623
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3585
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3566
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3463
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3404
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3729
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3788
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3891
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD surges past 0.6750, recovery extends ahead of US events
AUD/USD is extending the recovery above 0.6750 in Wednesday's Asian trading. The US Treasury yields sell-off is weighing negatively on the US Dollar while boosting the Aussie. The upbeat mood is also boding well for the pair ahead of the US ISM PMI and Fed Minutes.
USD/JPY drops back below 131.00 ahead of US ISM, Fed Minutes
USD/JPY is on the defensive below the 131.00 level, in what seems to be another volatile Asian trading session so far this Wednesday. The return of Japanese traders to their desks after a long New Year holiday combined with negative Japan indices and US Treasury yields add to the downside pressure on the pair.
Gold eyes $1,850 and $1,855 as next upside targets
Gold price is seeing fresh demand, aiming to recapture the key $1,850 level amid a positive shift in the market’s perception of risk. Investors look past Wall Street’s negative performance, as they await the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and the Fed December meeting Minutes for fresh trading incentives.
Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price prediction: January 2021 lows might be closer than you think
Hedera Hashgraph price has been on a consistent decline since even before the FTX collapse impacted the crypto market. However, unlike many of the major altcoins, HBAR has been unsuccessful in recovering any of its recent losses, noting another significant dip over the last few days.
Could FOMC minutes shift Fed tone?
The Fed has raised rates 7 times in a row, and the consensus among analysts is that it will do so again at the end of the month. At the moment, the majority of economics expect a 25bps hike, which would continue the "leveling off" trend from the Fed.