USD/CAD Price Analysis: Moves below 1.3700 followed by 50-day EMA

USD/CAD could face further losses on improved Crude oil prices.

Technical indicators suggest a shift toward a weaker market sentiment.

The 1.3600 major level emerges as a key support, followed by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.

The USD/CAD pair experiences downward pressure following the release of weaker US inflation data on Tuesday. Moreover, the uptick in crude oil prices is likely supporting the Canadian Dollar (CAD), adding to the pressure on the USD/CAD pair.

The technical indicators paint a bearish picture for the USD/CAD pair. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) below the 50 level indicates downward pressure, signaling a bearish momentum and reflecting a weaker market sentiment.

Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line, while above the centerline, has shown a divergence below the signal line. This suggests a potential shift in momentum towards a bearish sentiment in the USD/CAD pair.

The USD/CAD pair trades around 1.3690 during the early European session, after falling by almost 100 pips since the previous session. The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3670 could act as the immediate support.

A firm break below the latter could influence the USD/CAD pair to navigate the region around the psychological level at 1.3600, followed by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 1.3591 level.

On the upside, the major level at 1.3700 appears to be a key barrier. If there is a breakthrough above the latter, the bulls could revisit the weekly highs around the 1.3843 level.

USD/CAD: Daily Chart