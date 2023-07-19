USD/CAD Price Analysis: Looks vulnerable above 1.3160

- USD/CAD is looking vulnerable above the immediate support of 1.3160 amid weakness in the US Dollar.
- The recovery move in the USD Index seems fragile due to an absence of supportive fundamentals.
- USD/CAD is expected to continue its downside journey toward the horizontal support at 1.3077.
The USD/CAD pair is struggling in maintaining an auction above 1.3150 in the early European session. The Loonie asset is failing to pick strength as the upside in the US Dollar Index (DXY) seems restricted due to easing inflationary pressures in the United States economy.
The recovery move in the USD Index seems fragile due to an absence of supportive fundamentals. The fight against United States inflation by the Federal Reserve (Fed) is still on and the central bank is ready to raise interest rates further. Also, US retail demand is not at its best as households have postponed demand for big-ticket items to fulfill basic needs.
Meanwhile, there is some strength in the Canadian Dollar despite inflationary pressure in Canada has eased further. June’s core Consumer Price Index (CPI) reported monthly disinflation by 0.1% against expectations of 0.5%. This would allow the Bank of Canada (BoC) to keep interest rates steady ahead.
USD/CAD has faced selling pressure to near the 20-period daily Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3230 after attempting a recovery move from around 1.3100. The Loonie asset is expected to continue its downside journey towards the horizontal support plotted from 12 May 2022 high at 1.3077.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is on the edge of 40.00. A slippage below the same would trigger the downside momentum.
Should the asset break below June 27 low at 1.3117, Canadian Dollar bulls would drag the asset towards 12 May 2022 high at 1.3077, followed by the psychological support at 1.3000.
In an alternate scenario, a confident recovery above June 28 high at 1.3277 would drive the asset toward June 15 high at 1.3355 and July 7 high at 1.3387.
USD/CAD daily chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3168
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3169
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.322
|Daily SMA50
|1.335
|Daily SMA100
|1.3463
|Daily SMA200
|1.3486
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3244
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3167
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3304
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3093
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3585
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3117
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3196
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3214
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3143
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3117
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3067
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3219
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3269
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3295
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
