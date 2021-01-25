USD/CAD Price Analysis: Keeps pullback from five-week-old resistance line above 1.2700

- USD/CAD snaps two-day winning streak while easing from one-week top.
- Strong RSI, sustained trading beyond 21-day EMA favor bulls.
USD/CAD consolidates recent gains around 1.2740 during the initial Asian trading on Tuesday. The loonie pair jumped to the highest since January 18 the previous day while piercing a downward sloping trend line from December 21. However, failures to provide a daily closing beyond the stated resistance line test the buyers cheering a successful break of 21-day EMA.
With the RSI conditions being far from overbought, the USD/CAD upside momentum can’t be ruled out unless the quote stays above short-term EMA support. Though, a clear break of the immediate trend line resistance becomes necessary for the bull’s re-entry.
While an upside clearance of 1.2750, comprising the stated resistance line, can easily challenge the last week’s top surrounding 1.2800, further advances may be questioned by the monthly high near $1.2835.
On the contrary, a downside break of 21-day EMA, at 1.2731 now, will have 1.2700 and 1.2660-55 as following levels to please short-term USD/CAD sellers.
Though, a horizontal area including multiple lows marked since January 06, around 1.2630/25, will restrict the quote’s declines below 1.2655.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.274
|Today Daily Change
|14 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|1.2726
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2721
|Daily SMA50
|1.2828
|Daily SMA100
|1.3016
|Daily SMA200
|1.3302
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2741
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2629
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2799
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.259
|Previous Monthly High
|1.301
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2698
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2672
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2656
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2586
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2544
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2768
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2811
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.288
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to hold 0.7700 amid risks recovery, off in Australia
AUD/USD snaps two-day losing streak, while extending bounce off one-week low, despite recently easing from intraday top. Vaccine news battles uncertainty over the US stimulus, mixed headlines from China gets less audience.
EUR/USD at the verge of retesting recent lows
Risk-aversion drove EUR/USD lower alongside dismal German data. The dollar’s demand eased, but the risk of another leg lower is high ahead of first-tier events later in the week.
Cardano price is on the verge of a 8% breadown if it slices through this barrier
Cardano has been trading inside a tightening range on the 30-minutes chart and seems to be on the verge of a potential breakdown. The most crucial support level is located at $0.35 and it’s the key for the bears to a 8% fall.
Gold: Indecisive as traders look ahead to key risk events
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) were indecisive on Monday, swinging within a $20 range from the upper $1840s to the upper $1860s. Volatility has died down in recent trade ahead of the start of the Asia Pacific session.
US Dollar Index: A breach of 90.00 exposes 2021 lows at 89.20
The inability of USD-bulls to push further north of recent tops in the 91.00 region in past sessions prompted sellers to return to the markts and shifted the attention to the potential continuation of the downtrend.