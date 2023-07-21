USD/CAD Price Analysis: Inverse H&S in the offing ahead of Canada Retail Sales, 1.3200 eyed

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD remains indecisive, struggles to extend previous day’s rebound from weekly low.
  • Bullish chart formation needs validation from Canada Retail Sales for June.
  • Convergence of 200-HMA, fortnight-long descending trend line guards immediate upside.
  • Loonie pair sellers should wait for 1.3100 breakdown while targeting 1.3000 psychological magnet.

USD/CAD aptly portrays the pre-data anxiety around 1.3170 heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the Loonie pair showcases the trader’s cautious mood ahead of the Canadian Retail Sales data for June amid a lackluster market comprising no major data/events.

Apart from Canada Retail Sales for June, expected 0.5% MoM versus 1.1% prior, the inverse head-and-shoulders (H&S) bullish chart formation, with a neckline surrounding 1.3200, also highlights the USD/CAD pair for trading.

That said, the upward-sloping RSI (14) line suggests the quote’s gradual recovery despite declining for the second consecutive week so far.

It should be noted that a fortnight-old descending trend line joins the 200-Hour Moving Average (HMA) to suggest the 1.3185 level as the short-term key hurdle.

Hence, the USD/CAD pair is likely to edge higher but the upside momentum needs acceptance from the 1.3200 and the Canadian Retail Sales data. Following that, the weekly peak of 1.3245 and the July 10 high surrounding 1.3300 should lure the bulls.

On the contrary, the previous day’s low around 1.3120 and the 1.3100 round figure could challenge the USD/CAD bears before giving them control.

In that case, the multi-month low marked the last Friday around 1.3090 may act as an additional downside filter prior to pleasing the sellers with the 1.3000 round figure.

USD/CAD: Hourly chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3171
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01%
Today daily open 1.3172
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3221
Daily SMA50 1.334
Daily SMA100 1.3455
Daily SMA200 1.348
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3194
Previous Daily Low 1.312
Previous Weekly High 1.3304
Previous Weekly Low 1.3093
Previous Monthly High 1.3585
Previous Monthly Low 1.3117
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3166
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3148
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.313
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3087
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3055
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3205
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3237
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.328

 

 

Recommended content

