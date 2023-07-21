USD/CAD Price Analysis: Inverse H&S in the offing ahead of Canada Retail Sales, 1.3200 eyed

- USD/CAD remains indecisive, struggles to extend previous day’s rebound from weekly low.
- Bullish chart formation needs validation from Canada Retail Sales for June.
- Convergence of 200-HMA, fortnight-long descending trend line guards immediate upside.
- Loonie pair sellers should wait for 1.3100 breakdown while targeting 1.3000 psychological magnet.
USD/CAD aptly portrays the pre-data anxiety around 1.3170 heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the Loonie pair showcases the trader’s cautious mood ahead of the Canadian Retail Sales data for June amid a lackluster market comprising no major data/events.
Also read: USD/CAD stuck in a narrow range above mid-1.3100s, rising Oil prices act as a headwind
Apart from Canada Retail Sales for June, expected 0.5% MoM versus 1.1% prior, the inverse head-and-shoulders (H&S) bullish chart formation, with a neckline surrounding 1.3200, also highlights the USD/CAD pair for trading.
That said, the upward-sloping RSI (14) line suggests the quote’s gradual recovery despite declining for the second consecutive week so far.
It should be noted that a fortnight-old descending trend line joins the 200-Hour Moving Average (HMA) to suggest the 1.3185 level as the short-term key hurdle.
Hence, the USD/CAD pair is likely to edge higher but the upside momentum needs acceptance from the 1.3200 and the Canadian Retail Sales data. Following that, the weekly peak of 1.3245 and the July 10 high surrounding 1.3300 should lure the bulls.
On the contrary, the previous day’s low around 1.3120 and the 1.3100 round figure could challenge the USD/CAD bears before giving them control.
In that case, the multi-month low marked the last Friday around 1.3090 may act as an additional downside filter prior to pleasing the sellers with the 1.3000 round figure.
USD/CAD: Hourly chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3171
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.3172
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3221
|Daily SMA50
|1.334
|Daily SMA100
|1.3455
|Daily SMA200
|1.348
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3194
|Previous Daily Low
|1.312
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3304
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3093
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3585
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3117
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3166
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3148
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.313
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3087
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3055
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3205
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3237
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.328
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps to test 1.2900 after upbeat UK data
GBP/USD is trading near 1.2900, extending its rebound from weekly lows after the UK Retail Sales beat estimates with 0.7% MoM in June. A broad-based US Dollar weakness amid a cautious market mood is supporting the upside in the pair.
EUR/USD keeps range near 1.1150 as ECB, Fed verdicts loom
EUR/USD is keeping its range near 1.1150, licking wounds during the first negative week in four. Market players struggle for clear directions ahead of next week’s monetary policy meetings of the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve.
Gold holds $1,970 amid three-week uptrend, central banks eyed
Gold price seesaws around weekly top, braces for the third consecutive weekly gains. Overall mixed sentiment joins China’s efforts to nurture economic optimism to propel XAU/USD price. Risk catalysts will be the key to track amid a light calendar, cautious mood ahead of Fed monetary policy meeting.
Terra Luna Classic trading volume slumps 20%, Terraform Labs Chris Amani steps up as CEO, Kwon faces jail term
Terra Luna Classic price is trading with a bearish bias, an action heavily attributed to recent developments within the Terraform Labs ecosystem. Based on recent reports, the firm has a new CEO after outgoing executive Do Kwon was sentenced in Montenegro.
Traditional correlations back in play
Traditional correlations kicked back into gear on Thursday, with a stronger US Dollar accompanied by a downturn in stocks. We’re used to seeing a stronger US Dollar reflect a flight to safety sentiment in markets, and this is how things played out on Thursday.