USD/CAD Price Analysis: Holds above 200-hour SMA pivotal point ahead of BoC

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD meets with some fresh supply near 1.3400 mark on Wednesday.
  • The downside remains cushioned ahead of BoC monetary policy decision.

The USD/CAD pair failed to capitalize on the overnight positive move and met with some fresh supply in the vicinity of the 1.3400 round-figure mark on Wednesday.

The recent pullback from nine-month tops has been finding some dip-buying near 200-hour SMA, which should now act as an important pivotal point for short-term traders.

The mentioned support is closely followed by the 1.3320-15 horizontal support and the 1.3300 mark, which if broken might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have just started drifting into the negative territory, albeit have still managed to hold with a bullish bias on the daily chart.

The set-up warrants some caution before placing any aggressive bets as investors look forward to the highly anticipated BoC monetary policy decision for a fresh directional impetus.

USD/CAD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3355
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1.337
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3293
Daily SMA50 1.3175
Daily SMA100 1.3183
Daily SMA200 1.321
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3387
Previous Daily Low 1.3319
Previous Weekly High 1.3465
Previous Weekly Low 1.3225
Previous Monthly High 1.3465
Previous Monthly Low 1.3202
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3361
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3345
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3331
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3291
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3263
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3399
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3427
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3467

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats as market mood improves, US yields rise ahead of data

EUR/USD retreats as market mood improves, US yields rise ahead of data

EUR/USD has dropped below 1.1150 as the greenback is recovering alongside higher yields and rises in stock markets. US ADP Non-Farm Payrolls, the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI and coronavirus headlines are awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured around 1.2800 amid BOE speculation

GBP/USD pressured around 1.2800 amid BOE speculation

GBP/USD is trading around 1.28, amid speculation that the BOE follows the Federal Reserve in announcing rate cuts to mitigate the effect of the coronavirus crisis. Final UK Services PMI is 53.2 in February.

GBP/USD News

BOC Preview: Buy the coronavirus cut rumor, sell USD/CAD on the fact? Five scenarios

BOC Preview: Buy the coronavirus cut rumor, sell USD/CAD on the fact? Five scenarios

Coronavirus has reached Canada – and the central bank is ready to act. Yet for the Canadian dollar, it may turn into good news as a cut is already priced in.

Read more

Gold eases from weekly tops, down little around $1635 level

Gold eases from weekly tops, down little around $1635 level

Gold witnessed a modest pullback from weekly tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1631 region during the early European session.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures