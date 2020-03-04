USD/CAD Price Analysis: Holds above 200-hour SMA pivotal point ahead of BoC

- USD/CAD meets with some fresh supply near 1.3400 mark on Wednesday.
- The downside remains cushioned ahead of BoC monetary policy decision.
The USD/CAD pair failed to capitalize on the overnight positive move and met with some fresh supply in the vicinity of the 1.3400 round-figure mark on Wednesday.
The recent pullback from nine-month tops has been finding some dip-buying near 200-hour SMA, which should now act as an important pivotal point for short-term traders.
The mentioned support is closely followed by the 1.3320-15 horizontal support and the 1.3300 mark, which if broken might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have just started drifting into the negative territory, albeit have still managed to hold with a bullish bias on the daily chart.
The set-up warrants some caution before placing any aggressive bets as investors look forward to the highly anticipated BoC monetary policy decision for a fresh directional impetus.
USD/CAD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3355
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.337
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3293
|Daily SMA50
|1.3175
|Daily SMA100
|1.3183
|Daily SMA200
|1.321
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3387
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3319
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3465
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3225
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3465
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3202
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3361
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3345
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3331
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3291
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3263
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3399
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3427
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3467
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
