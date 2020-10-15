USD/CAD Price Analysis: Flirts with monthly resistance line above 1.3200

- USD/CAD keeps upside break of 50-day SMA despite failing to cross a short-term resistance line the previous day.
- The absence of extreme RSI conditions favors the continuation of recovery moves from 1.3099.
USD/CAD picks up bids near 1.3225, up 0.05% intraday, during Friday’s Asian session. The loonie pair crossed the 50-day SMA for the first time in a week on Thursday. However, a daily closing beyond a falling trend line from September 30 isn’t yet provided to welcome the bulls.
Considering the normal RSI conditions and the pair’s ability to stay beyond 50-day SMA, the buyers are likely to cross the immediate resistance line near 1.3235-40.
Although the monthly high of 1.3340 will lure the USD/CAD bulls after 1.3240, the 1.3300 round-figure can offer an intermediate halt during the rise.
Also acting as the key upside barrier is the September month’s high near 1.3420 as well as 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s June-September downside, close to 1.3440.
Meanwhile, a downside break of 50-day SMA, currently around 1.3210 can attack the 1.3200 threshold before targeting 1.3130 and the current month’s low near 1.3100.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3224
|Today Daily Change
|80 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61%
|Today daily open
|1.3144
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3267
|Daily SMA50
|1.3217
|Daily SMA100
|1.3371
|Daily SMA200
|1.3538
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3163
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3116
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3341
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.311
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3421
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2994
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3145
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3134
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3119
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3094
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3072
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3166
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3188
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3213
