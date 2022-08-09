USD/CAD retreats from 21-DMA, reverses the previous day’s corrective bounce.

Sluggish MACD, steady RSI hint at further grind towards the south.

Monthly resistance line adds to the upside filters, key Fibonacci retracement levels offer extra challenges to bears.

USD/CAD remains pressured around 1.2885 as it steps back from the 21-DMA hurdle during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Loonie pair portrays the failure to keep the bounce off the 100-DMA, marked during the last week.

Given the sluggish MACD and the steady RSI supporting the recent grinding towards the south, the USD/CAD Price are likely to remain softer.

However, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of April-July upside, near 1.2815, could challenge short-term sellers of the Loonie pair before directing them to the 100-DMA re-test, at 1.2795 by the press time.

In case of the USD/CAD remains pressured below 1.2795, the monthly low and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, respectively around 1.2767 and 1.2717, might lure the pair bears.

Alternatively, the 21-DMA level near 1.2895 and the 1.2900 threshold guard the quote’s recovery moves.

Following that, the one-month-old descending resistance line, close to 1.2940 at the latest, appears important for the USD/CAD buyers to watch.

If the quote manages to successfully cross the 1.2940 hurdle, the odd of witnessing a run-up towards the 1.3000 round figure and then to the multiple highs marked around 1.3080 since May can’t be ruled out.

USD/CAD: Daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected