USD/CAD Price Analysis: Dollar trading at five-month’s high vs. CAD

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD is trading at levels not seen since September 2019.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.3410 level. 
 

USD/CAD daily chart

 
USD/CAD is spiking to its highest since early September 2019 while trading above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs).
 

USD/CAD four-hour chart

 
USD/CAD is marching north while hitting fresh 2020 highs as the market is above the main SMAs. As the path of least resistance is up, the market is set to continue to appreciate on a break above the 1.3410 resistance towards the 1.3487 and 1.3550 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Support can be seen near the 1.3340, 1.3310 and 1.3237 levels.
 
 
Resistance: 1.3410, 1.3487, 1.3550
Support: 1.3340, 1.3310, 1.3237
 

 

Additional key levels 

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3365
Today Daily Change 0.0048
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 1.3317
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3268
Daily SMA50 1.3157
Daily SMA100 1.3178
Daily SMA200 1.3212
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3333
Previous Daily Low 1.3272
Previous Weekly High 1.328
Previous Weekly Low 1.3202
Previous Monthly High 1.3255
Previous Monthly Low 1.29
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.331
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3295
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3281
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3246
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.322
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3343
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3369
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3404

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

