USD/CAD Price Analysis: Defends 1.3650 resistance-turned-support ahead of Canadian jobs data

- USD/CAD meets with some supply on Friday and is pressured by a modest USD weakness.
- Hawkish Fed expectations and softer Oil prices limit losses ahead of Canadian jobs report.
- A convincing break below the 1.3600 mark might shift the bias in favour of bearish traders.
The USD/CAD pair comes under some selling pressure on Friday and reverses a part of the previous day's positive move to the 1.3700 neighbourhood, or its highest level since late March. Spot prices, however, manage to rebound a few pips from the daily low and trade around the 1.3665-1.3670 area during the first half of the European session, down less than 0.15% for the day.
A modest US Dollar (USD) retracement slide from a six-month top, triggered by retreating US Treasury bond yields, turns out to be a key factor exerting some downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair. That said, expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer should act as a tailwind for the US bond yields and the USD. Apart from this, a softer tone surrounding Crude Oil prices undermines the commodity-linked Loonie and contributes to limiting the downside for the major. Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets and prefer to wait for the release of the Canadian jobs report, due later during the early North American session.
From a technical perspective, the intraday downtick stalls near the 1.3650 horizontal resistance breakpoint, now turned support. Any further decline is more likely to attract fresh buyers and remain limited near the 1.3600 round-figure mark. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if broken decisively should pave the way for some meaningful corrective decline. The USD/CAD pair might then accelerate the slide towards the next relevant support near the 1.3525 region en route to the 1.3500 1.3500 psychological mark. Some follow-through selling will expose the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently currently around the 1.3460 region.
On the flip side, bullish traders might now wait for a sustained strength beyond the 1.3700 mark before placing fresh bets. The subsequent move-up has the potential to lift the USD/CAD pair towards the 1.3730 resistance zone en route to the 1.3800 round figure. The upward trajectory could get extended further and push spot prices towards retesting the YTD top, around the 1.3860 region touched in March.
USD/CAD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3668
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.3684
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3559
|Daily SMA50
|1.338
|Daily SMA100
|1.3404
|Daily SMA200
|1.3466
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3694
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3632
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3637
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3489
|Previous Monthly High
|1.364
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3184
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3656
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3646
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3608
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3584
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3709
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3733
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3771
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.0700 amid softer US Dollar
EUR/USD is holding recovery gains above the 1.0700 level in the European session on Friday. The US Dollar keeps its corrective downside intact alongside the US Treasury bond yields. The rebound could likely be limited by risk aversion and a data-light economic calendar.
GBP/USD consolidates the rebound below 1.2500
GBP/USD is posting small gains below 1.2500, consolidating the rebound from three-month lows in the European trading hours on Friday. The pair benefits from a broad US Dollar pullback but a cautious market mood could cap the recovery gains.
Gold maintains its bid tone around $1,925 area, lacks follow-through
Gold price gains some positive traction for the second successive day and recovers further from over a one-week low, around the $1,915 region touched on Wednesday.
Vitalik Buterin could have fueled Shiba Inu price rally by burning $1.7 billion in SHIB
Vitalik Buterin burned 90% of SHIB sent to his wallet by creator Ryoshi in 2021. Shiba Inu burn statistics tracker explains how the Ethereum creator could have fueled a rally through a timely SHIB burn.
Are we headed for a hard landing?
We’ve seen a combination of stronger US economic data and softer economic data outside the US, which has made for a situation where the US Dollar has been well bid, while US equities have been under pressure.