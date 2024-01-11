USD/CAD Price Analysis: Corrects to near 1.3360 ahead of US Inflation data

- USD/CAD drops to near 1.3360 on upbeat market sentiment.
- A quite action is anticipated ahead of the US Inflation data.
- Oil prices recover amid uncertainty over commercial shipment from Red Sea.
The USD/CAD pair drops to near 1.3360 after failing to sustain above the crucial resistance of 1.3400. The Loonie asset continues to struggle as demand for safe-haven assets has dampened due to improved risk-appetite of the market participants.
S&P500 futures extended rally in the Asian session, portraying improved appeal for risk-sensitive assets. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has corrected to near 102.20 as bets in favour of first rate-cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in March after a historically tight rate-hiking campaign remains intact ahead of the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December, which will be published at 13:30 GMT.
The annual headline inflation data is forecasted to grow by 3.2%, slightly higher than November’s reading of 3.1%. In the same period, the core CPI that excludes volatile food and oil prices is seen rising at a slower pace of 3.8% against 4.0%.
On the oil front, oil prices deliver a moderate recovery to near $72.00 as tensions in Middle East region deepens. Attacks on commercial oil tankers passing through Red Sea are delaying shipment and resulting in supply shortage. It is worth noting that Canada is the leading exporter of oil to the United States and higher oil prices support the Canadian Dollar.
USD/CAD continues to consolidate in a range of 1.3340-1.3400 on an hourly scale. The Loonie asset struggles for a direction as investors await the US data. Horizontal resistance plotted from December 15 high around 1.3405 continues to act as barricade for US Dollar bulls.
The 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 1.3350 will act as a major cushion to the US Dollar.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) oscillates in a 40.00-60.00 range as investors await a potential economic trigger.
Fresh upside would appear if the Loonie asset breaks above January 9 high of 1.3415. This would open upside towards December 3 low at 1.3480, followed by December 5 low at 1.3540.
On the flip side, a downside move below January 5 low at 1.3288 would expose the asset to December 22 low at 1.3220. Breach of the latter would build more pressure on the asset and will drag it towards December 27 low at 1.3177.
USD/CAD hourly chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3365
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.338
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3318
|Daily SMA50
|1.3523
|Daily SMA100
|1.3574
|Daily SMA200
|1.3481
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3399
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3365
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3399
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3229
|Previous Monthly High
|1.362
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3378
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3386
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3364
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3348
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.333
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3398
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3415
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3432
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
