USD/CAD Price Analysis: Corrective pullback has a bumpy road above 1.2500

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD eases from intraday high while keeping the bounce off short-term support line.
  • 100, 200-SMA confluence and a falling trend line from March 30 test the bulls.
  • Monthly bottom adds to the downside filters, extended consolidation more likely.

USD/CAD steps back from the day’s high of 1.2547 to 1.2541 amid early Wednesday. Even so, the loonie pair keeps its U-turn from an ascending support line from March 19.

Given the absence of extreme RSI conditions, the pair’s latest bounce off the key support is likely to cross 50% Fibonacci retracement level of late February to March 18 downside, around 1.2555.

However, any further rise will have to cross a convergence of 100 and 200-SMA near 1.2575, a break of which should push USD/CAD bulls toward attacking the two-week-old resistance line, around 1.2625.

Meanwhile, a downside break of the 1.2525 support line isn’t an open call to the USD/CAD bears as the monthly low surrounding the 1.2500 threshold should test the quote’s further weakness.

To sum up, USD/CAD is in a consolidation mode inside a symmetrical triangle, which in turn suggests the latest corrective pullback to continue.

USD/CAD four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2546
Today Daily Change 12 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.10%
Today daily open 1.2534
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2553
Daily SMA50 1.2609
Daily SMA100 1.2699
Daily SMA200 1.2972
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.263
Previous Daily Low 1.2527
Previous Weekly High 1.2635
Previous Weekly Low 1.2502
Previous Monthly High 1.274
Previous Monthly Low 1.2365
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2566
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2591
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2498
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2461
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2395
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.26
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2666
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2703

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Stop losing your money! 
Learn to trade with us!

24/7 signals + Webinars    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside

EUR/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside

Having refreshed the highest levels since March 18 the previous day, EUR/USD bulls catch a breather around 1.1950 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote seesaws around 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of January–March downside.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bulls look to 1.3775 resistance confluence

GBP/USD: Bulls look to 1.3775 resistance confluence

GBP/USD picks up bids towards one-week-old falling trend line 100-SMA, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable keeps a one-week-old consolidation pattern from the key horizontal support zone comprising lows marked since March 24.

GBP/USD News

Dogecoin price jumps 20% again

Dogecoin price jumps 20% again

Dogecoin price had yet another major breakout thanks to a massive investment from Kronos Advanced Technologies. The digital asset that started as a meme is now gaining traction among investment companies, mostly due to the exposure gained by the world's richest man, Elon Musk.

Read more

Gold eases from intraday top but bulls stay hopeful above 200-SMA

Gold eases from intraday top but bulls stay hopeful above 200-SMA

Gold takes a U-turn after refreshing intraday high. Although 50% Fibonacci retracement of late February to early March downside clutches the yellow metal, a successful reversal from 200-SMA and MACD divergence in favor of buyers signals the bullion’s further upside.

Gold News

EUR/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside

EUR/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside

Having refreshed the highest levels since March 18 the previous day, EUR/USD bulls catch a breather around 1.1950 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote seesaws around 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of January–March downside.

EUR/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures