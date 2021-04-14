USD/CAD Price Analysis: Corrective pullback has a bumpy road above 1.2500

- USD/CAD eases from intraday high while keeping the bounce off short-term support line.
- 100, 200-SMA confluence and a falling trend line from March 30 test the bulls.
- Monthly bottom adds to the downside filters, extended consolidation more likely.
USD/CAD steps back from the day’s high of 1.2547 to 1.2541 amid early Wednesday. Even so, the loonie pair keeps its U-turn from an ascending support line from March 19.
Given the absence of extreme RSI conditions, the pair’s latest bounce off the key support is likely to cross 50% Fibonacci retracement level of late February to March 18 downside, around 1.2555.
However, any further rise will have to cross a convergence of 100 and 200-SMA near 1.2575, a break of which should push USD/CAD bulls toward attacking the two-week-old resistance line, around 1.2625.
Meanwhile, a downside break of the 1.2525 support line isn’t an open call to the USD/CAD bears as the monthly low surrounding the 1.2500 threshold should test the quote’s further weakness.
To sum up, USD/CAD is in a consolidation mode inside a symmetrical triangle, which in turn suggests the latest corrective pullback to continue.
USD/CAD four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2546
|Today Daily Change
|12 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|1.2534
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2553
|Daily SMA50
|1.2609
|Daily SMA100
|1.2699
|Daily SMA200
|1.2972
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.263
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2527
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2635
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2502
|Previous Monthly High
|1.274
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2365
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2566
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2591
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2498
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2461
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2395
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2666
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2703
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
