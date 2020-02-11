USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls taking in buy stop liquidity, but corrective wave expected (bearish rising wedge)

- USD/CAD is testing the stale bear's commitments and stops in an advanced extension of the upside correction.
- USD/CAD has been otherwise been sting a long term support line from July 2014.
- USD/CAD could be seen to continue higher on a break of the monthly 23.6% Fibo with a target of the 1.3500.
- A pullback might be expected before the next convincing breakout and bullish impulses in a coronavirus risk-off environment.
The bigger picture
We are seeing trendline support holding and a third test is likely further ahead which leaves plenty of upside territory to target before the next meaningful test.
Potential for a final push to the upside, buy stop liquidity
However, for the meantime, we are seeing a very overbought last leg of a W-shaped corrective wave and reversal which would usually draw in bargain hunters looking for cheap CAD. However, the coronavirus and the price of oil continue to weigh and US data is supportive of USD.
We can see below the support structure that the bears need to break to confirm an opportunity for a bearish correction.
A 50% retracement opens prior gap and support/resistance area
On a presumed clear out of buy stops, we have set the Fibonacci retracements from a slightly higher top which draws in a 50% mean reversion target in line with a key support structure target. The rising wedge formation is also indicative of a bearish correction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
