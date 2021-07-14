USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls take a breather around 1.2510 ahead of BOC

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD trims early Asian losses to regain the 1.2500 threshold.
  • Weekly horizontal resistance probes short-term buyers inside monthly rising channel.
  • One-week-old support line, 100-SMA act as immediate downside filters.
  • Bullish MACD also favors buyers, BOC can extend tapering to test the upside.

USD/CAD pares early Asian losses, the first in the week, picking up bids to 1.2510 ahead of Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the Loonie pair again aims for a short-term horizontal resistance inside a one-month-long rising channel bullish formation.

Given the bullish MACD and already priced in BOC’s extended tapering the pair prices may remain firmer following the central bank announcements.

In case of surprises, a nearby support line, close to 1.2470 and 100-SMA near 1.2445 may entertain intraday sellers. However, any further weakness will be probed by the stated channel’s lower line surrounding 1.2380.

If at all the USD/CAD bears take controls past 1.2380, late June’s swing low near 1.2250 should return to the charts.

Alternatively, an upside break of the nearby hurdle of 1.2520-25 will propel the quote towards the channel’s resistance line near 1.2620.

During the rise, the monthly high near 1.2590 and the 1.2600 may offer intermediate halts whereas the USD/CAD bulls can aim for April’s top of 1.2654 on crossing the channel’s upper line.

USD/CAD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2509
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 1.2514
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.239
Daily SMA50 1.222
Daily SMA100 1.2375
Daily SMA200 1.2636
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.254
Previous Daily Low 1.2442
Previous Weekly High 1.259
Previous Weekly Low 1.2303
Previous Monthly High 1.2487
Previous Monthly Low 1.2007
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2503
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.248
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2458
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2401
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.236
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2555
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2596
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2652

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

