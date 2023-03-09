USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls retain control above 1.3800, highest since October 2022

- USD/CAD climbs to its highest level since October and seems poised to appreciate further.
- A slightly overbought RSI on the daily chart might hold back bulls from placing fresh bets.
- Any meaningful corrective slide could be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.
The USD/CAD pair attracts some dip-buying near the 1.3785 region and climbs to a fresh high since October 21 during the early North American session on Thursday. The pair currently trades just above the 1.3800 mark and seems poised to extend its recent upward trajectory witnessed over the past three weeks or so.
Crude Oil prices languish near the weekly low amid concerns that a deeper global economic downturn will dent fuel demand and fading optimism over a strong recovery in China. This, in turn, is seen undermining the commodity-linked Loonie and acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. Bulls, meanwhile, seem rather unaffected by a modest US Dollar pullback from over a three-month peak.
The downside for the USD, however, remains cushioned amid bets for a 50 bps lift-off at the upcoming FOMC policy meeting on March 21-22. Moreover, looming recession risks should benefit the safe-haven buck. This, along with the fact that the Bank of Canada (BoC) became the first major central bank to pause its rate-hiking cycle on Wednesday, validates the positive outlook for the USD/CAD pair.
From a technical perspective, a sustained move beyond the 1.3700 horizontal barrier on Tuesday was seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The subsequent move up validates the breakout and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. That said, Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is flashing slightly overbought conditions and warrants caution before placing fresh bets.
Nevertheless, the USD/CAD pair remains on track to climb further towards an intermediate hurdle near the 1.3870-1.3880 region en route to the 1.3900 round-figure mark. The positive momentum could get extended further, which should allow bulls to challenge the 2022 swing high, around the 1.3975-1.3980 zone, and then aim to reclaim the 1.4000 psychological mark.
On the flip side, any meaningful corrective decline now seems to find some support near the 1.3750-1.3745 area. Any further decline is more likely to attract fresh buyers near the 1.3700 horizontal resistance breakpoint. The latter should act as a pivotal point, which if broken might prompt some technical selling and drag the USD/CAD pair back towards the 1.3600 mark en route to the 1.3560 support zone.
USD/CAD daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3809
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.3793
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3533
|Daily SMA50
|1.3468
|Daily SMA100
|1.3501
|Daily SMA200
|1.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3815
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3745
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3659
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3534
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3666
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3262
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3788
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3772
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3754
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3715
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3684
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3823
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3854
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3893
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0550 amid softer US Dollar
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.0550 on Thursday. The US Dollar stays on the back foot after the data from the US showed that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 211,000 last week, compared to the market expectation of 195,000.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.1900 after US data
GBP/USD has gathered recovery momentum and advanced above 1.1900 in the early American session on Thursday. With the data from the US revealing a bigger than expected increase in the weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the US Dollar came under renewed bearish pressure.
Gold extends rebound toward $1,820 as US yields push lower
Gold price extended its rebound and surpassed $1,825 in the second half of the day on Thursday. After the data from the US showed a large increase in weekly jobless claims, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned south, helping XAU/USD gain traction.
Cryptocurrency exchanges reassure saftey after Silvergate bank shuts down
Cryptocurrency firms are rushing to assure the community about their condition following the collapse of struggling crypto lender Silvergate Capital.
CEO Dustin Moskovitz to buy 30 million shares, sending ASAN up 24%
Asana (ASAN) stock exploded 24% late Wednesday after founder and CEO Dustin Moskovitz said he will purchase as much as 30 million shares of the embattled project management platform during the company's fourth quarter earnings call.