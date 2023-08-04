USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls rejected by the 100-day SMA following US NFPs

NEWS | | By Patricio Martín
Share:
  • USD/CAD reversed its course during the American session and got rejected by the 100-day SMA, falling to near 1.3335.
  • NFPs showed that job creation in July cooled down while wages increased.
  • Canada reported soft labour market and economic activity figures.

On Friday, the USD/CAD cleared daily gains and fell into negative territory as investors dumped the USD following Nonfarm Payrolls, which revealed that job creation cooled down in July. Canada also reported weak labour market data, so the factor driving the pair downwards was mainly the broad USD weakness from lower US yields.

The latest Nonfarm Payrolls report for the US presented a mix of data, painting a complex picture of the labour market. In July, the headline indicated the creation of 187,000 jobs, which fell short of the anticipated 200,000 but still exceeded the revised figure of 185,000 from previous reports. On the positive side, the Average Hourly Earnings experienced a 0.4% increase in the same month, surpassing expectations. Additionally, the yearly figure for Average Hourly Earnings rose to 4.4%.

Overall, the American labour markets flashed mixed signals during the week, but appeared to remain unbalanced while the economic activity remained resilient. This means that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may consider hiking at least one more time in the remainder of the year. Investors have opted to ignore rising wages as US yields decreased. The 2-year yield decreased by more than 1% to 4.80%, while the 5-year rate lead the decline, falling by more than 2% to 4.19%. The 10-year rate also weakened and fell to 4.11%, a sharp decline.

On the Canadian side, labour market data came in soft. In July, the number of employed people contracted by 6,400 while markets expected 21,100 newly employed workers while the unemployment rate remained steady at 5.5% YoY. Other data showed that the Ivey PMI released by the Richard Ivey School of Business, which captures business conditions in Canada, came in at 48.6 vs the 52.7 expected.

USD/CAD Levels to watch

The daily chart shows signs of bullish exhaustion for USD/CAD. The technical outlook appears neutral to bearish, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) displaying a negative slope but staying above its midline and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showing fading green bars. Moreover, the pair is above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) but below the 100 and 200-day SMAs, indicating that the bulls aren't done yet and that the outlook still favors buyers.

Resistance levels: 1.3400 (100-day SMA), 1.3454 (200-day SMA), 1.3500.
Support levels: 1.3280, 1.3250, 1.3240.

 

USD/CAD Daily chart

 

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3328
Today Daily Change -0.0025
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 1.3353
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3221
Daily SMA50 1.3284
Daily SMA100 1.3406
Daily SMA200 1.3457
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3378
Previous Daily Low 1.3329
Previous Weekly High 1.3255
Previous Weekly Low 1.3147
Previous Monthly High 1.3387
Previous Monthly Low 1.3093
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3359
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3348
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3329
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3304
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.328
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3378
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3403
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3427

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises toward 1.1050, erasing weekly losses

EUR/USD rises toward 1.1050, erasing weekly losses

EUR/USD rose further during the American session, boosted by a weaker US Dollar. The Nonfarm Payrolls report came in below expectations and weighed on the Greenback. The pair reached a five-day high at 1.1042. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD approaches 1.2800 as US Dollar remains under pressure

GBP/USD approaches 1.2800 as US Dollar remains under pressure

GBP/USD climbed toward 1.2800 on Friday supported by a weaker US Dollar across the board. The pair is still down for the week but it is off weekly lows. During the last two days it gained more than 150 pips. 

GBP/USD News

Gold rebound above $1,940 as US yields retreat

Gold rebound above $1,940 as US yields retreat

Gold price climbed above $1,940 in the American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily gains following the US July jobs report, which showed a less-than-expected 187,000 increase in Nonfarm Payrolls, and helped XAU/USD gains traction.

Gold News

Bitcoin price holds above $29,000 after below-expectations US NFP data

Bitcoin price holds above $29,000 after below-expectations US NFP data

An increase in selling pressure on the US Dollar could catalyze a rally in Bitcoin, pushing the asset past the psychological barrier at $30,000. The Greenback weakened after the US jobs report. 

Read more

Nonfarm Payrolls Analysis: Weak job market? Wages advance, Fed hawks and US Dollar set to push back Premium

Nonfarm Payrolls Analysis: Weak job market? Wages advance, Fed hawks and US Dollar set to push back

Nonfarm Payrolls failed to provide a straightforward narrative for investors, and not for the first time. The US Dollar is set to fight back after the initial blow. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures