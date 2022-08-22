- USD/CAD remains sidelined after refreshing five-week high, probes four-day uptrend.
- Successful break of one-month-old ascending trend line, bullish MACD signals favor buyers.
- Bears stay off the table unless breaking 200-DMA support.
USD/CAD remains sidelined around the monthly high surrounding mid-1.3000s as bulls take a breather after a four-day uptrend to the initial Asian session on Tuesday. Even so, the Loonie pair holds onto the previous day’s upside break of an ascending resistance line from July 25, now support near 1.3030.
In addition to the successful break of the monthly resistance line, bullish MACD signals also keep USD/CAD buyers hopeful.
However, multiple tops marked between early May and early July, around 1.3080-85, offer strong resistance to the bulls.
In a case where the quote rises past 1.3085, the 1.3135 mark may act as an intermediate halt before fueling prices the USD/CAD prices towards the yearly peak of 1.3223.
Alternatively, pullback remains elusive until the quote stays beyond the aforementioned resistance-turned-support near 1.3030. Also acting as an immediate downside filter is the 1.3000 psychological magnet.
It’s worth noting that multiple levels around 1.2935-30 and the 1.2800 threshold could lure USD/CAD bears past 1.3000. Even so, the pair sellers should remain cautious unless witnessing a clear break of the 200-DMA support of 1.2760.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3051
|Today Daily Change
|0.0056
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43%
|Today daily open
|1.2995
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.286
|Daily SMA50
|1.2912
|Daily SMA100
|1.282
|Daily SMA200
|1.2757
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3009
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2943
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3009
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2769
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3224
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2789
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2984
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2968
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2956
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2917
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.289
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3021
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3048
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3087
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
