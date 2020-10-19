USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls attack 1.3200 after breaking immediate resistance line

- USD/CAD battles pullback from 1.3193 to justify the upside break of 1.3175/80 previous resistance area.
- Bulls aim for a two-week-old falling trend line, sellers will look for entry below key HMAs.
- Strong RSI conditions, sustained break of short-term key upside hurdle, now support confluence, favor the buyers.
USD/CAD picks up the bids near 1.3190 during the early Tuesday morning in Asia. In doing so, the pair keeps Monday’s upside break of the key resistance area surrounding 1.3175/80, comprising 100 and 200-HMA as well as a falling trend line from October 15, amid strong RSI conditions.
Considering the successful break of the key short-term resistance and the RSI levels, buyers are looking for clearance of the 1.3200 threshold while aiming for another resistance line, at 1.3230 now.
Also likely to challenge the pair bulls are the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracements of October 07-13 downside, respectively around 1.3220 and 1.3250.
Meanwhile, USD/CAD sellers’ entry below 1.3175 will find multiple supports between 1.3150 and 1.3145 that hold the gate for the quote’s further weakness towards the monthly low near the 1.3100 round-figure.
During the pair’s extend south-run past-1.3100, the previous month’s low around the 1.3000 psychological magnet will be crucial to watch.
USD/CAD hourly chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3189
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.00%
|Today daily open
|1.3189
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3269
|Daily SMA50
|1.3212
|Daily SMA100
|1.3359
|Daily SMA200
|1.3539
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3238
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3177
|Previous Weekly High
|1.326
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3099
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3421
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2994
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3215
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3165
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3141
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3104
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3225
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3262
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3286
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
