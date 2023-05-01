USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls are guarding critical support structures and eye 1.3700

- USD/CAD bulls could be on the verge of a rally through key 4-hour structure.
- Bulls eye a run to 1.3650 and then 1.3700.
As per the prior USD/CAD analysis, USD/CAD bulls eye a run towards 1.3700 as risk sentiment sours, bulls remain in the picture for a run towards 1.3700 in the near term so long as the following conditions are met:
- The bulls need to stay committed to the counter-trendline support.
- Bulls need to guard 1.3500.
- Bulls need to get above 4-hour 1.3580 structure and then 1.3650-70.
USD/CAD prior analysis
USD/CAD had broken old trendline resistance and was expected to act as a counter-trendline for the bulls to lean against should there be a meanwhile and significant correction.
The trendline support was eyed ahead of 1.3570, 1.3550 and then the 38.2% Fibonacci at 1.3532 ahead of a 50% mean reversion near 1.3500:
USD/CAD live updates
The correction has played out.
The bulls are starting to engage at the start of the week and the 1.3520s could be key in this regard where the counter trendlñinme support meets horizontal structures as illustrated above.
USD/CAD H4 chart
On the lower time frames, we can identify key levels as illustrated above. In this regard, the bulls really need to get above the 4-hour 1.3580 structure and then 1.3650-70.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD nears 0.6600 ahead of RBA decision Premium
Resurgent demand for the US Dollar limited AUD/USD gains, despite the positive tone of equities. Market players now turn their eyes to the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy decision.
EUR/USD pressures the lower end of its latest range at around 1.0950 Premium
EUR/USD broke below 1.1000 and extended its slide toward 1.0950 following the ISM Manufacturing PMI survey, which showed stronger input inflation in April. The US Dollar gathers strength ahead of the Federal Reserve’s announcement.
Gold: XAU/USD losing bullish strength and at risk of falling further Premium
Spot gold was quite volatile so far this Monday, starting the day on a down note and falling to $1,977 a troy ounce during the Asian session, later recovering to $2,005.98 ahead of Wall Street's opening.
Cardano price crashes bears into support, while bulls will book 10% gain on recovery
Cardano (ADA) price has dropped like a stone this Monday as the ASIA PAC session brought a 5% loss with it. Expect to see a turnaround near the US trading session once fresh buyers can buy into the current opportunity of Cardano at a reduction.
JP Morgan Chase took over FRB, Confidence in the banking sector weakened further
Regardless of many markets being closed on Monday due to the 1 May bank holiday, investors will not be able to remove their eyes from the breaking headlines that JP Morgan Chase is taking over First Republic Bank.