USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls and bears jostle below 1.3555 hurdle

- USD/CAD seesaws around six-week high after rising the most in three weeks the previous day.
- Descending resistance line from early November 2022 guards immediate upside.
- Upside break of 100-DMA, four-month-old trend line keeps buyers hopeful.
USD/CAD grinds near a 1.5-month high during early Wednesday, after crossing the key moving average and resistance line the previous day.
That said, the Loonie pair struggles to defend USD/CAD bulls as a downward-sloping resistance line from early November 2022, close to 1.3555 at the latest, challenges the immediate upside of the quote.
The upbeat performance of the USD/CAD price could be linked to the strong RSI (14), not overbought.
It should be noted, however, that the January 2023 peak surrounding 1.3685 and late 2022 top near 1.3705, could act as the last defense of the USD/CAD bears.
As a result, the USD/CAD upside appears to have limited room towards the north.
Meanwhile, a daily closing below the 100-DMA and the previous resistance line from early October 2022, respectively near 1.3515 and 1.3505, precede the 1.3500 round figure and could recall the USD/CAD bears.
Following that, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s August-October 2022 upside, near 1.3355, will challenge the USD/CAD bears before directing them to the 200-DMA and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3210, also known as golden Fibonacci ratio.
Overall, USD/CAD remains on the bear’s radar even as the road to the north appears bumpy.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3542
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.3537
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.339
|Daily SMA50
|1.3466
|Daily SMA100
|1.3516
|Daily SMA200
|1.3253
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3549
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3441
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3538
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3274
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3685
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.33
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3508
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3483
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3469
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3401
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3361
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3577
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3617
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3685
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
