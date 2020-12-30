USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears’ shouldn’t ignore falling wedge on 1D

- USD/CAD stays depressed for the fourth consecutive day.
- Sustained downside break of 10-day SMA favors bears targeting fresh low since April 2018.
- 50-day SMA adds to the upside filters beyond the bullish chart pattern.
USD/CAD wavers around the mid-1.2700s while keeping the recent downside momentum during Thursday’s Asian session. The pair dropped below 10-day SMA for the first time in two weeks the previous day.
Although sustained trading below key SMAs and an absence of extreme RSI conditions suggest a continuation of the present downtrend, sellers have limited scope below the April 2018 lows inside the bullish formation.
That said, two bounces off 1.2688, the multi-month low flashed before two weeks, are on the USD/CAD sellers’ radar at the moment. Though, any further downside will be challenged by the lower line of the stated pattern near 1.2590.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 10-day SMA, at 1.2827 now, will eye to confirm the stated bullish pattern with a break above the 1.2870 resistance line.
Although a successful move past-1.2870 theoretically indicates a gradual run-up beyond 1.3500, 50-day SMA near 1.2970, the 1.3000 theshold and multiple tops below 1.3400 can challenge the bulls during the rise.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2751
|Today Daily Change
|-64 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50%
|Today daily open
|1.2815
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2811
|Daily SMA50
|1.2988
|Daily SMA100
|1.3097
|Daily SMA200
|1.3423
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.286
|Previous Daily Low
|1.278
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2958
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2786
|Previous Monthly High
|1.337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2811
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.283
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2777
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2738
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2696
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2857
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2899
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2938
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
