USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears have eyes on 61.8% golden ratio

- USD/CAD bears are taking control with eyes on the Fibonacci retracement levels.
- The W-formation's neckline is located near a 61.8% Fibo.
USD/CAD bears stayed in charge despite yesterday's prospects of an upside continuation from hourly support. Instead, the bears have cracked this important area and the price is now offering a discount on a restest of what would be expected now act as resistance.
USD/CAD daily charts
The double bottom lows have resulted in the bullish impulse of late which ran into old support that acted as resistance. Now, the price is en route to significant Fibonacci retracement levels where a deep correction to the W-formation's neckline near 1.2550 would be expected to hold initial tests. In doing so, the price could build up a pile of demand and result in an upside continuation.
On the other hand ...
The double bottom lows, however, will be exposed again should the W-formation's neckline give out. The lower time frames have formed a bearish structure as follows:
The 4-hour chart's liquidity grab has resulted in the bears taking control. The M-information's neckline has been tested and is acting as resistance. This could be regarded as a discount to the bears engaging here with a focus on the daily Fibos and the W-formation's neckline.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
