USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears flirt with two-week-old support line near 33-month low

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD remains pressured around multi-month lows even as immediate support probe bears amid oversold RSI.
  • 200-HMA, weekly resistance line guard immediate upside, corrective pullback towards 1.2700 can’t be ruled out.

USD/CAD declines to 1.2621, down 0.17% intraday, during early Thursday. The loonie pair dropped to the fresh low since April 2018 before bouncing off 1.2606.

However, the recovery moves recently faded around 1.2650 while battling a downward sloping trend line from January 06.

Other than the short-term support line, oversold RSI conditions also challenge the quote’s further weakness and support odds for a corrective pullback towards the 1.2700 round-figure.

Though, any further upside will be tamed by a confluence of 200-HMA and a falling trend line from Monday, around 1.2725.

On the flip side, a sustained downside past-1.2620 immediate support will have to break the 1.2600 round-figure before challenging the April 2018 low of 1.2525.

USD/CAD hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2622
Today Daily Change -21 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.17%
Today daily open 1.2643
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2739
Daily SMA50 1.2846
Daily SMA100 1.3025
Daily SMA200 1.3316
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2741
Previous Daily Low 1.2606
Previous Weekly High 1.2836
Previous Weekly Low 1.2625
Previous Monthly High 1.301
Previous Monthly Low 1.2688
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2658
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.269
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2586
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2528
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2451
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2721
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2799
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2856

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

