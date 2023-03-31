USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears approach multi-month-old support near 1.3470

- USD/CAD seesaws around five-week low after four-day downtrend.
- Clear break of 50-DMA, downbeat oscillators keep sellers hopeful.
- Ascending support line from June 2022 appears the key challenge for Loonie bears.
- Buyers have a bumpy road on the way to retake control.
USD/CAD sellers flirt with 1.3520-25, after declining to the lowest levels since February 22, as markets turn dicey on Friday ahead of the key inflation data from the US. In doing so, the Loonie pair prints minor losses during the five-day losing streak.
Even so, the pair’s successful downside break of the 50-DMA joins bears MACD signals to keep the sellers hopeful. Adding strength to the bearish bias is the absence of the oversold RSI (14) line.
It’s worth noting, however, that an upward-sloping support line from early June 2022, close to 1.3475 by the press time, appears a tough nut to crack for the USD/CAD bears to watch during the further downside. Also highlighting the importance of the 1.3475 level is the RSI’s fall below the 50 level as it suggests the likely dip-buying around the key support line.
In a case where the Loonie pair breaks the 1.3475 support, the 200-DMA and an ascending trend line from mid-November 2022, respectively near 1.3375 and 1.3295, could challenge the bears afterward.
On the contrary, recovery moves need validation from the 50-DMA resistance of 1.3545 to convince short-term USD/CAD buyers.
However, the mid-month low around 1.3650-55 and December 2022 tops surrounding 1.3705 can challenge the Loonie pair’s further upside before highlighting the previous yearly top of 1.3977.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3519
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.3523
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3698
|Daily SMA50
|1.354
|Daily SMA100
|1.3519
|Daily SMA200
|1.3372
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3581
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3516
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3804
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3631
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3666
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3262
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3541
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3556
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3499
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3474
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3433
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3564
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3605
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.363
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances toward 0.6750 on upbeat official Chinese PMIs
AUD/USD is holding higher ground, approaching 0.6750 after China's official Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMIs beat estimates. Risk-on mood-driven extended weakness in the US Dollar is also underpinning the pair. Focus shifts to the US PCE inflation data.
USD/JPY bulls take control into the 133s
USD/JPY bulls are in control on the front side of the trend. A slew of data and the Tokyo fix combined have seen the price vault 133 the figure on Friday. Being the end of the month and quarter-end FX fixes, volatility is kicking in while otherwise.
Gold inks Bullish Pennant as yields drag ahead of Eurozone, United States inflation
Gold price grinds higher within a two-week-old bullish chart pattern, making rounds to $1,980 during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the XAU/USD reverses the previous weekly loss ahead of the key inflation data from the United States and Eurozone.
SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s latest call signals tough times ahead for crypto players
Gary Gensler has said the SEC needs new tools, expertise, and resources to regulate the crypto industry. The US SEC chair notes the regulatory muscle will help expedite enforcement, investigations, and resolution. He was speaking during a Congressional hearing on budget request and crypto regulation.
Good vibes into Friday
There’s still some stress around the banks out there, though the market has been able to shrug it off, instead playing into the bet the Fed will be needing to ease up on its policy trajectory on this new risk.