- USD/CAD struggles at the 20-day EMA and tumbles towards the 1.3530 area.
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Oscillators offering mixed signals, but price action stalling at crucial EMAs to keep the pair rangebound.
The USD/CAD advance stalled at the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3570 and dropped toward the 50-day EMA as the US Dollar (USD) weakened, while crude oil extended its recovery, a tailwind for the Canadian Dollar (CAD). At the time of writing, the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3530.
USD/CAD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the USD/CAD dropped to fresh two-day lows but shy of the weekly low of 1.3484. During the last five trading days, the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), around 1.3570, capped the USD/CAD recovery towards the 1.3700 figure. And since mid-December, the USD/CAD embarked on successive series of lower highs/lows as the major consolidated ahead of the year’s end.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI), at bearish territory, keeps USD/CAD sellers hopeful for further downside, while the Rate of Change (RoC), suggests selling pressure is waning. Therefore, unless the USD/CAD decisively breaks below 1.3484, that could open the door for further losses. The next support would be the 100-day EMA at 1.3416, ahead of the 1.3400 figure, and the 200-day EMA at 1.3215.
As an alternative scenario, the USD/CAD first resistance would be the 20-day EMA at 1.3570. Once cleared, the next resistance would be 1.3600, followed by the 1.3700 mark.
USD/CAD Key Technical Levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.353
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.3543
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3604
|Daily SMA50
|1.3529
|Daily SMA100
|1.3437
|Daily SMA200
|1.3116
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3611
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3538
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3704
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3563
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3226
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3583
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3517
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3491
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3444
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.359
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3637
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3663
